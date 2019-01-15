Vivo Y91 MediaTek Helio P22 launched in India: Price, offers, specifications, features

Vivo Y91 has been launched in India, priced at Rs 10,990. The smartphone comes in Starry Black and Ocean Blue color variants, and is available across offline and major e-commerce websites. Vivo has partnered with Reliance Jio and is offering benefits worth Rs 4,000 along with 3TB of mobile data.

Airtel users can also get an instant cashback of Rs 2,000 along with 240GB data. One can also get an additional Rs 500 off on exchange of an old device. The company is also giving no-cost EMI option and 15-day replacement with the purchase of the new Vivo Y91. The handset will be seen competing against brands like Xiaomi and Realme.

Vivo Y91 specifications, features

As for the specifications, the device features a 6.22-inch Halo FullView dewdrop notched display with an 88.6 percent of screen-to-body ratio. It sports an attractive gradient design on the rear panel. The Vivo Y91 houses a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, and runs Funtouch OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The chipset is backed by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The handset is claimed to offer smooth performance. It is powered by a large enough 4,030mAh battery.

The budget Vivo Y91 is claimed to offer a finer photography experience with its AI-backed cameras. The handset features a combination of a 13-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 sensor. The rear camera setup is assisted by flash and supports features such as Face Beauty, Time-Lapse, Palm Capture, Portrait Mode, Slow Mode, Voice Control and various others. There is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/1.8 aperture. Connectivity options include 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GLONASS, GPS, and Wi-Fi 2.4G and a USB 2.0 port.