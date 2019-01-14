comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo Y91 with waterdrop notch listed on Vivo India’s e-store at Rs 11,990; may launch soon
News

Vivo Y91 with waterdrop notch listed on Vivo India’s e-store at Rs 11,990; may launch soon

News

The lower mid-range Vivo smartphone is expected to be made official soon.

  • Published: January 14, 2019 8:33 PM IST
vivo-y91-specs

Image Credit: 91Mobiles

Vivo seems to be planning to launch a new smartphone to kick things off in 2019. Last week, a report claimed that the Chinese technology company could soon unveil the Vivo Y91 in India. Now, the yet-to-be-announced device has popped up on the company’s e-store, hinting at an imminent launch.

Spotted by Droid Shout, the Vivo Y91 has been on the company’s India’s online store, complete with pricing and other relevant details. Mentioned with a price of Rs 11,990, the Y91 will be the newest member of the company’s budget/lower mid-range Y series. While there’s no option to actually buy the smartphone yet, the listing does mention the offers customers will be able to avail. These include exchange bonus for old smartphones, as well as ‘No Cost EMI’ on select credit cards.

Vivo Z3i Standard Edition with lower price tag launched in China: Specifications, features

Also Read

Vivo Z3i Standard Edition with lower price tag launched in China: Specifications, features

Vivo Y91: Specifications And Features

Talking about hardware specifications, the listing all but confirms what previous rumors. Vivo Y91 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There will also be a dedicated expansion slot with support for microSD cards of up to 256GB in size.

Watch: Vivo V11 Pro First Look

The Vivo Y91 will come with a 6.22-inch HD+ ‘Halo FullView’ display, complete with a resolution of 720×1520 pixels, and a funky ‘waterdrop’ style notch. The software aboard will be the now-dated Android 8.1 Oreo, with Funtouch OS 4.5 baked on top. For imaging, the Y91 is expected to pack a dual-lens rear camera system, comprised of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. It’ll also have a single-lens 8-megapixel camera up front for all your selfies and video calls. All standard connectivity options are expected to be included in the mix, with a 4,030mAh battery rounding off the spec sheet.

  • Published Date: January 14, 2019 8:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT release delayed
thumb-img
News
Meizu Note 9 leaked renders hint at Snapdragon 6150 SoC, 48-megapixel camera
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG is holding a giveaway for its Snow Glasses and Snow Beanie
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 rumor roundup

Most Popular

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Google Pixel 3 XL Lite may have 6GB RAM, hints Geekbench listing

Vivo Y91 listed on Vivo India s online store

Airtel launches special streaming content, VR kiosks for Kumbh Mela

Amazon India now offering Rs 1,000 extra cashback on Amazon Pay cash load

First Lego League sees 400 participants in the International STEM Championship

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Y91 listed on Vivo India s online store

News

Vivo Y91 listed on Vivo India s online store
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT release delayed

News

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT release delayed
Vivo Y91 to reportedly launch in India for Rs 10,990 soon

News

Vivo Y91 to reportedly launch in India for Rs 10,990 soon
Xiaomi Redmi 6 price in India slashed by up to Rs 1,500

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi 6 price in India slashed by up to Rs 1,500
Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon पर मिल रहा है 1,000 रुपये का कैशबैक, ऐसे उठाए फायदा

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया फोटो प्रिंटर, जानें क्या है खासियत

TV का बिल होगा कम, 153 रुपये में मिलेंगे 100 चैनल

शाओमी रेडमी Note 6 Pro को ऐेसे खरीदें केवल 2,799 रुपये में

हाइक पर नए एनिमेटेड स्टिकर्स के साथ मनाएं मकर संक्रांति

News

Google Pixel 3 XL Lite may have 6GB RAM, hints Geekbench listing
News
Google Pixel 3 XL Lite may have 6GB RAM, hints Geekbench listing
Vivo Y91 listed on Vivo India s online store

News

Vivo Y91 listed on Vivo India s online store
Airtel launches special streaming content, VR kiosks for Kumbh Mela

News

Airtel launches special streaming content, VR kiosks for Kumbh Mela
Amazon India now offering Rs 1,000 extra cashback on Amazon Pay cash load

News

Amazon India now offering Rs 1,000 extra cashback on Amazon Pay cash load
First Lego League sees 400 participants in the International STEM Championship

News

First Lego League sees 400 participants in the International STEM Championship