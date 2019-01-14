Vivo Y91 with waterdrop notch listed on Vivo India’s e-store at Rs 11,990; may launch soon

Vivo seems to be planning to launch a new smartphone to kick things off in 2019. Last week, a report claimed that the Chinese technology company could soon unveil the Vivo Y91 in India. Now, the yet-to-be-announced device has popped up on the company’s e-store, hinting at an imminent launch.

Spotted by Droid Shout, the Vivo Y91 has been on the company’s India’s online store, complete with pricing and other relevant details. Mentioned with a price of Rs 11,990, the Y91 will be the newest member of the company’s budget/lower mid-range Y series. While there’s no option to actually buy the smartphone yet, the listing does mention the offers customers will be able to avail. These include exchange bonus for old smartphones, as well as ‘No Cost EMI’ on select credit cards.

Vivo Y91: Specifications And Features

Talking about hardware specifications, the listing all but confirms what previous rumors. Vivo Y91 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There will also be a dedicated expansion slot with support for microSD cards of up to 256GB in size.

The Vivo Y91 will come with a 6.22-inch HD+ ‘Halo FullView’ display, complete with a resolution of 720×1520 pixels, and a funky ‘waterdrop’ style notch. The software aboard will be the now-dated Android 8.1 Oreo, with Funtouch OS 4.5 baked on top. For imaging, the Y91 is expected to pack a dual-lens rear camera system, comprised of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. It’ll also have a single-lens 8-megapixel camera up front for all your selfies and video calls. All standard connectivity options are expected to be included in the mix, with a 4,030mAh battery rounding off the spec sheet.