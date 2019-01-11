Vivo Y91 to reportedly launch in India for Rs 10,990 soon; 6.22-inch waterdrop display expected

Vivo is reportedly planning to a new Y-series smartphone in India soon. After the recent launch of Vivo Y93, the Chinese company is said to introduce a more affordable Vivo Y91 in the country at around Rs 10,990, reports 91mobiles. It is likely to come in two gradient finish color options of Starry Black and Ocean Blue.

The Vivo Y91 isn’t an entirely new device as it has already been on sale in the Philippines since November last year. The Vivo Y91 is expected to feature a 6.22 inches HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution display with 19:9 aspect ratio, and a waterdrop notch at the top. The handset is likely to incorporate MediaTek’s Helio P22 processor instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, which comes in Y93.

The upcoming Vivo device is said to feature a dual rear-camera setup featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, the Vivo Y91 could pack an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside the display notch area. While the Y91 in the Philippines comes with 3GB of RAM, its India variant is said to feature only 2GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage and there will be an option of microSD card expandability up to 256GB.

On the software front, the Vivo Y91 will offer Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS and dual 4G VoLTE. The smartphone is said to feature facial recognition along with physical fingerprint sensor at the back by Vivo. It is noted that the whole package will be backed by a massive 4,030mAh battery.