Vivo Y91i to reportedly launch in India early next month, priced at Rs 7,990

Vivo just launched the V15 Pro upper mid-range phone in India with a price tag of Rs 28,990. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting March 6. Now according to 91mobiles, Vivo will launch a new phone called Vivo Y91i in the country around the same time. The handset is expected to release with a price tag of Rs 7,990.

The Vivo Y91i smartphone is a toned down variant of the Vivo Y91 that had launched in January with a price tag of Rs 10,990. The Chinese manufacturer has already released the Vivo Y91i in Philippines last year and now the company is reportedly gearing up to make it available in India. The Vivo Y91i that was released in Philippines bears the same specs as the Vivo Y91 smartphone. However, there are a couple of differences between the two phones. The Vivo Y91 is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, whereas the Y91i has Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC onboard. The Y91 has an inbuilt storage of 32GB and Y91i has 16GB of storage. The remaining specs of both phones are same.

Vivo Y91i specifications, features

The Vivo Y91i features a 6.22-inch FullView waterdrop notch display with HD+ (1520×720 pixels) resolution. The SoC of the phone is supported by 2GB of RAM. There is a microSD card slot on the device for additional storage.

The handset includes a decent battery of 4,030mAh battery, but being an entry-level device there is no support for fast charging. The rear shell of the phone is fitted with 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual-camera setup. For capturing selfies, it has a frontal shooter of 8-megapixel. The Android 8.1 Oreo OS customized with FunTouch OS 4.5 UI is preloaded on the device.