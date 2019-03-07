comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo Y91i with 6.22-inch display, 4,030mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications, features
News

Vivo Y91i with 6.22-inch display, 4,030mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications, features

News

The Vivo Y91i smartphone also comes with an 8-megapixel front camera with AI beauty mode.

  • Published: March 7, 2019 4:26 PM IST
vivo y91i india launch

Soon after launching the Vivo V15 Pro with pop-up selfie camera in India, the company has now launched yet another smartphone under its budget Y-series. Called Vivo Y91i, the smartphone comes with a full screen display with a waterdrop notch, AI-powered dual rear cameras, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the price, specifications and features of the new Vivo smartphone.

Vivo Y91i price in India

The Y91i will be offered in two variants in India – 2GB RAM with 16GB storage priced at Rs 7,990, and 2GB RAM with 32GB storage priced at Rs 8,490. The price was revealed by Mumbai based retailer Mahesh Telecom, and the smartphone will be available via retail stores across India.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

Vivo Y91i specifications and features

The smartphone flaunts a 6.22-inch HD+ display that runs at a resolution of 1520x720pixels, and there is a waterdrop notch which houses the selfie snapper. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB / 32GB storage.

Oppo F11 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro: Battle of pop-up selfie camera phones

Also Read

Oppo F11 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro: Battle of pop-up selfie camera phones

In the photography department, the smartphone comes with AI-powered dual rear cameras – a 13-megapixel primary snapper paired with a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling. The front camera also supports face unlock.

Vivo V15 Pro Review: Style and substance meet in a neat package

Also Read

Vivo V15 Pro Review: Style and substance meet in a neat package

To keep things ticking, the smartphone comes with a 4,030mAh battery but there is no support for fast charging. On the software front, the Vivo Y91i runs Android 8.1 Oreo OS with Funtouch OS skin on top. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and micro-USB port for charging and data transfer. For security, there is a fingerprint scanner at the back.

  • Published Date: March 7, 2019 4:26 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Windows 10 update KB4482887 reportedly causing issues related to gaming performance
News
Windows 10 update KB4482887 reportedly causing issues related to gaming performance
Vivo Y91i launched in India

News

Vivo Y91i launched in India

Huawei Nova 4e teaser confirms March 14 launch

News

Huawei Nova 4e teaser confirms March 14 launch

Honor Magic 2 3D structured light edition announced in China

News

Honor Magic 2 3D structured light edition announced in China

Airtel Digital TV introduces new Basic Service Tier (BST) packs with 100 channel combo

News

Airtel Digital TV introduces new Basic Service Tier (BST) packs with 100 channel combo

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Samsung Galaxy Fold India launch confirmed by CEO DJ Koh

Windows 10 update KB4482887 reportedly causing issues related to gaming performance

Vivo Y91i launched in India

Huawei Nova 4e teaser confirms March 14 launch

Honor Magic 2 3D structured light edition announced in China

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Y91i launched in India

News

Vivo Y91i launched in India
Vivo X27 to launch on March 19

News

Vivo X27 to launch on March 19
Amazon FAB Phones Fest Day 2 best deals

Deals

Amazon FAB Phones Fest Day 2 best deals
Nokia 2 finally gets Android Oreo update but there is a catch

News

Nokia 2 finally gets Android Oreo update but there is a catch
Oppo F11 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro: Battle of pop-up selfie camera phones

News

Oppo F11 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro: Battle of pop-up selfie camera phones

हिंदी समाचार

30 लाख रुपये इनाम वाली PUBG मोबाइल India Series का फाइनल 10 को, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट और पाएं फ्री टिकट

शाओमी ने भारत में Mi Band 3 के स्ट्रैप और चार्जिंग केबल की बिक्री शुरू की

ऑनलाइन स्पॉट हुआ Samsung Galaxy A40 स्मार्टफोन, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Honor Magic 2 3D, 6 कैमरों के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Fitbit ने लॉन्च किए भारत में चार नए वियरेबल डिवाइस, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold India launch confirmed by CEO DJ Koh
News
Samsung Galaxy Fold India launch confirmed by CEO DJ Koh
Windows 10 update KB4482887 reportedly causing issues related to gaming performance

News

Windows 10 update KB4482887 reportedly causing issues related to gaming performance
Vivo Y91i launched in India

News

Vivo Y91i launched in India
Huawei Nova 4e teaser confirms March 14 launch

News

Huawei Nova 4e teaser confirms March 14 launch
Honor Magic 2 3D structured light edition announced in China

News

Honor Magic 2 3D structured light edition announced in China