Vivo Y91i with 6.22-inch display, 4,030mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Soon after launching the Vivo V15 Pro with pop-up selfie camera in India, the company has now launched yet another smartphone under its budget Y-series. Called Vivo Y91i, the smartphone comes with a full screen display with a waterdrop notch, AI-powered dual rear cameras, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the price, specifications and features of the new Vivo smartphone.

Vivo Y91i price in India

The Y91i will be offered in two variants in India – 2GB RAM with 16GB storage priced at Rs 7,990, and 2GB RAM with 32GB storage priced at Rs 8,490. The price was revealed by Mumbai based retailer Mahesh Telecom, and the smartphone will be available via retail stores across India.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

Vivo Y91i specifications and features

The smartphone flaunts a 6.22-inch HD+ display that runs at a resolution of 1520x720pixels, and there is a waterdrop notch which houses the selfie snapper. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB / 32GB storage.

In the photography department, the smartphone comes with AI-powered dual rear cameras – a 13-megapixel primary snapper paired with a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling. The front camera also supports face unlock.

To keep things ticking, the smartphone comes with a 4,030mAh battery but there is no support for fast charging. On the software front, the Vivo Y91i runs Android 8.1 Oreo OS with Funtouch OS skin on top. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and micro-USB port for charging and data transfer. For security, there is a fingerprint scanner at the back.