Vivo Y91i with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage launched in India: Report

The Vivo Y91i will compete with the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, and Nokia in this segment. Now, let’s have a closer look at the specifications of this Y91i variant.

  Published: March 8, 2020 5:25 PM IST
Vivo Y91i

Image: Vivo

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has just launched a new variant of its budget smartphone, the Vivo Y91i. As per the information online, the company launched the device with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage without any fanfare. According to past reports, this variant lands in the market just a year after the actual launch of the smartphone. The company has priced this new variant at Rs 7,990 as per Mumbai based retailer Mahesh Telecom. It will be available in major retail stores across the country. This likely means that the Vivo Y91i will compete with the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, and Nokia in this segment. Now, let’s have a closer look at the specifications of this Y91i variant.

Vivo Y91i with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage specifications

The company has not really rest of the specifications of the smartphone. This includes the SoC, display, camera, and battery. In fact, looking at the pricing and the storage and RAM combinations, one gets better hardware at cheaper price-point. At the launch last year, Y91i offered a based model with 2GB RAM with 16GB storage at Rs 7,990. The second variant came with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage at Rs 8,490. Now, let’s talk about the rest of the specifications of the smartphone.

Y91i comes with a 6.22-inch display with HD+ (1520x720pixels) display resolution and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. This smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC with an Octa-core CPU with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Vivo has also added a dual-camera setup on the back of the smartphone with a 13-megapixel primary camera. The secondary sensor is a 2-megapixel depth sensor. As per the claims, this camera setup is AI-powered for improved performance.

The front of the camera also features an 8-megapixel sensor for decent quality. The software also comes with support for the face unlock feature. Vivo has also added a 4,030mAh battery. On the software side, the device comes with Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS. Connectivity options also include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and micro-USB port for charging and data transfer.

  Published Date: March 8, 2020 5:25 PM IST

