Vivo Y93 3GB RAM variant launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Vivo recently launched a new Y-series smartphone, the Vivo Y93, in India with 4GB RAM at a price of Rs 13,990. The company has now launched another variant of the same with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage at Rs 12,990. The smartphone was first launched in China featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, however, in India, Vivo released the handset with a MediaTek Helio P22 processor.

The Vivo Y93 will be available on official Vivo India website and offline retail channel in two color options of Starry Night and Nebula Purple.

Vivo Y93 specifications and features

The Vivo Y93 flaunts a 6.22-inch display with HD+ (720×1580 pixels) resolution, and 19:9 aspect ratio. There is a waterdrop notch at the top of the display, which looks similar to the one on the recently launched OnePlus 6T.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM. The internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. For photography, the Vivo Y93 is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The camera supports PDAF, and Artificial Intelligence backed portrait mode. For selfies, there’s an 8-megapixel snapper up front. It features Face Wake, AI beautification, and AR stickers.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,030mAh battery, and it comes with connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB OTG support. On the software front, the device runs Android 8.1 Oreo wrapped under FuntouchOS 4.5. It also comes preloaded with Vivo’s AI assistant called Jovi.