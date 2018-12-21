comscore
Vivo Y93 with waterdrop notch, Helio P22 SoC launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Vivo Y93 is available in offline retail channel in two color options of Starry Night and Nebula Purple.

  Published: December 21, 2018 5:40 PM IST
Vivo has silently launched the new Y-series smartphone in India called the Vivo Y93. The smartphone was recently launched in China featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, however, in India, Vivo has released the handset with a MediaTek Helio P22 processor.

The Vivo Y93 has been priced at Rs 13,990 in India. The phone is already up on official Vivo India website and is available to buy in the offline retail channel in two color options of Starry Night and Nebula Purple, reports 91mobiles.

Vivo Y93 specifications and features

The Vivo Y93 flaunts a 6.22-inch display with HD+ (720×1580 pixels) resolution, and 19:9 aspect ratio. There is a waterdrop notch at the top of the display, which looks similar to the one on the recently launched OnePlus 6T.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. There is 32GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. For photography, the Vivo Y93 is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The camera supports PDAF, and Artificial Intelligence backed portrait mode. For selfies, there’s an 8-megapixel snapper up front. It features Face Wake, AI beautification, and AR stickers.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,030mAh battery, and it comes with connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB OTG support. On the software front, the device runs Android 8.1 Oreo wrapped under FuntouchOS 4.5. It also comes preloaded with Vivo’s AI assistant called Jovi.

