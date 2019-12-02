comscore Vivo Y9s with diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup launched
Vivo Y9s with diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup launched: Price, Specifications and Availability

Vivo Y9s is the rebranded version of Vivo V17, which is set to launch in India next week. It comes with diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup.

  Published: December 2, 2019 3:40 PM IST
Photo: Vivo

Vivo Y9s is the newest smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker for its home market. The new smartphone from Vivo has been unveiled in China as a rebranded version of the Vivo V17, which launched in Russia last week. The company is set to launch the device in India on December 9. Vivo continues to expand its smartphone market share on the back of strong demand for its Y-series in Asian markets. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the V17 is getting rebranded to Y9s in its home market.

Vivo Y9s: Price, Availability and Specifications

In China, Vivo Y9s will be available starting December 6. It is priced at RMB 1,998 (around Rs 20,400) and it comes in only one storage option of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is currently available for pre-order in glazed blue, nebula blue and symphony of light colors. Vivo has not revealed whether the smartphone will be launched in global markets as well. However, it is possible that the device will arrive in markets like India with the same name or as a rebranded version.

The Vivo Y9s features a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It sports a quad rear camera setup where the sensors are placed in the form of a diamond. The main shooter uses a 48-megapixel sensor and it is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens.

There are also additional 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro photography. For selfies, the Y9s relies on a 32-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. As mentioned before, the Vivo Y9s is the Chinese variant of the Vivo V17 that launched in Russia last week. The Vivo V17, on the other hand, is the local model of Vivo S1 Pro, which became available in the Philippines last month. The Vivo Y9s packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. It runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie and supports connectivity options like WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB Type-C port.

  Published Date: December 2, 2019 3:40 PM IST

