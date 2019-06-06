Competition in India’s smartphone space is at an all-time high with companies constantly trying to outdo each other. And with a similar plan in mind, Vivo is planning on launching a new performance-oriented series. We have learnt that this new lineup will be called Vivo Z-series.

There is currently no word on what kind of smartphones will launch in Vivo’s Z-series. But what we do know is that this series will be targeted at consumers who seek a smartphone that is comfortable in gaming and multitasking. Though details are scarce, an ET report claims that this upcoming Vivo Z-series will be online-exclusive, and targeted at millennials. Smartphones in this series will be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 30,000. It is quite a wide net, and will include most of the mid-range smartphones from other Chinese rivals.

Speaking to ET, Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India said, “We need our presence felt in the online…offline has been responsive so far, and we feel that now going forward online is also an important segment. We will like to be present there as well. Keeping that in mind we will be launching an exclusive series.”

The online smartphone space in India has shown tremendous growth potential. As per a Counterpoint report, online smartphone sales accounted for a 36 percent share of the overall sales in 2018. In Q1 2019, this share had gone up to 41 percent, and is expected to be at 37 percent for the whole year. By targeting the online space, Vivo is looking at expanding its market share in India, which stood at 12 percent in the first quarter of 2019. According to Counterpoint, this number is up from six percent a year back.

Vivo Y15 price in India, features, specifications

In the meantime, Vivo launched the Y15 smartphone in India, and is also rumored to launch the affordable Y12 soon. The new Vivo Y15 features a triple-camera setup and a large 5,000mAh battery, and is available at Rs 13,990. As far as features and specifications are concerned, the Vivo Y15 comes with a 6.35-inch HD+ display, and a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

The smartphone also features a triple-camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera (f/2.2), an 8-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.2) with wide-angle lens (120-degrees field-of-view), and a 2-megapixel depth sensor (f/2.4). Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. To keep things ticking, there is a 5,000mAh battery, and on the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie OS with FunTouch OS 9 skin on top.