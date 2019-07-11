comscore Vivo Z1 Pro first sale today on Flipkart: Check offers and more
Vivo Z1 Pro first sale today at 12PM: Price, launch offers and all you need to know

Vivo Z1 Pro is priced at Rs 14,990 in India for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The handset also comes in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations. The 6GB/64GB will cost you Rs 16,990, while the 6GB/128GB model is priced at Rs 17,990.

  Published: July 11, 2019 9:17 AM IST
Vivo will start selling the Z1 Pro from today. The first sale of Vivo Z1 Pro will take place at 12:00PM on Flipkart. The punch-hole camera smartphone made its debut in India last week. It is the first smartphone in the country to offer Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 712 SoC. The handset also comes with a gradient glass back design, offers a triple-rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India, launch offers

The Vivo Z1 Pro is priced at Rs 14,990 in India for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The handset also comes in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations. The 6GB/64GB will cost you Rs 16,990, while the 6GB/128GB model is priced at Rs 17,990. You can buy the Vivo Z1 Pro from Flipkart and Vivo.com as well.

As for the sale offers, ICICI debit and credit cards holders can get Rs 750 instant discount on the purchase of the Vivo Z1 Pro. Also, Reliance Jio subscribers can get Rs 6,000 benefit in the form of vouchers. Additionally, customers can also go for the EMI option, which starts from 498 on a monthly basis.

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications and features

The Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a punch-hole camera design. The device packs a 6.53-inch LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is the latest mid-range Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with Adreno 616 GPU. The chipset is accompanied by a Snapdragon X15 LTE modem. It can also support 4K video shoot at 30fps. With this Vivo phone, you get triple slot option. So you can expand the internal storage using a microSD card alongside using two Nano-SIM cards.

Watch Video: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

Additionally, there is also a dedicated game mode, which should offer a better gaming experience. In terms of photography, Vivo has added a 16-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel shooter on the front. The phone ships the latest Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Features Vivo Z1 Pro
Price 14990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core
OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9
Display 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 5000mAh

  Published Date: July 11, 2019 9:17 AM IST

