The Vivo Z1 Pro made its debut in India last week. Now, the device is all set to go on sale for the first time in India tomorrow. It is the first smartphone in the country to offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. It is also the first from the company to flaunt punch-hole display design. The handset also comes with a gradient glass back design. The handset also comes with triple cameras, a 32-megapixel selfie camera and more.

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India, offers, availability

The Vivo Z1 Pro is priced at Rs 14,990 in India for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The handset also comes in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations. The 6GB/64GB will cost you Rs 16,990, while the 6GB/128GB model is priced at Rs 17,990. You can buy the Vivo Z1 Pro from Flipkart and Vivo.com as well.

As for the sale offers, ICICI debit and credit cards holders can get Rs 750 instant discount on the purchase of the Vivo Z1 Pro. Also, Reliance Jio subscribers can get Rs 6,000 benefit in the form of vouchers. Additionally, customers can also go for the EMI option, which starts from 498 on a monthly basis.

Vivo Z1 Pro features, specifications

The Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a punch-hole camera design. The device packs a 6.53-inch LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is the latest mid-range Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with Adreno 616 GPU. The chipset is accompanied by a Snapdragon X15 LTE modem. It can also support 4K video shoot at 30fps. With this Vivo phone, you get triple slot option. So you can expand the internal storage using a microSD card alongside using two Nano-SIM cards.

Watch Video: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

Additionally, there is also a dedicated game mode, which should offer a better gaming experience. In terms of photography, Vivo has added a 16-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel shooter on the front. The phone ships the latest Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Features Vivo Z1 Pro Price 14990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 Display 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 5000mAh

Story Timeline