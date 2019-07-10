comscore Vivo Z1 Pro first sale tomorrow via Flipkart: Price in India, offers, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo Z1 Pro first sale tomorrow via Flipkart: Price in India, offers, features
News

Vivo Z1 Pro first sale tomorrow via Flipkart: Price in India, offers, features

News

The Vivo Z1 Pro will go on sale for the first time tomorrow via Flipkart. The handset comes with a price tag of Rs 14,990 in India. Here's everything you need to know, including sale offers.

  • Published: July 10, 2019 4:34 PM IST
Vivo Z1 Pro 7

The Vivo Z1 Pro made its debut in India last week. Now, the device is all set to go on sale for the first time in India tomorrow. It is the first smartphone in the country to offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. It is also the first from the company to flaunt punch-hole display design. The handset also comes with a gradient glass back design. The handset also comes with triple cameras, a 32-megapixel selfie camera and more.

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India, offers, availability

The Vivo Z1 Pro is priced at Rs 14,990 in India for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The handset also comes in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations. The 6GB/64GB will cost you Rs 16,990, while the 6GB/128GB model is priced at Rs 17,990. You can buy the Vivo Z1 Pro from Flipkart and Vivo.com as well.

As for the sale offers, ICICI debit and credit cards holders can get Rs 750 instant discount on the purchase of the Vivo Z1 Pro. Also, Reliance Jio subscribers can get Rs 6,000 benefit in the form of vouchers. Additionally, customers can also go for the EMI option, which starts from 498 on a monthly basis.

Vivo Z1 Pro features, specifications

The Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a punch-hole camera design. The device packs a 6.53-inch LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is the latest mid-range Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with Adreno 616 GPU. The chipset is accompanied by a Snapdragon X15 LTE modem. It can also support 4K video shoot at 30fps. With this Vivo phone, you get triple slot option. So you can expand the internal storage using a microSD card alongside using two Nano-SIM cards.

Watch Video: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

Additionally, there is also a dedicated game mode, which should offer a better gaming experience. In terms of photography, Vivo has added a 16-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel shooter on the front. The phone ships the latest Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Features Vivo Z1 Pro
Price 14990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core
OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9
Display 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 5000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro

14990

Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9
Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core
16MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: July 10, 2019 4:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) gets discounted ahead of Prime Day sale
Deals
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) gets discounted ahead of Prime Day sale
Bharti Airtel users consume about 11GB data per month; overtake Reliance Jio

News

Bharti Airtel users consume about 11GB data per month; overtake Reliance Jio

Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 launched for entry-level Android smartphones

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 launched for entry-level Android smartphones

Tecno Phantom 9 launched in India for Rs 14,999

News

Tecno Phantom 9 launched in India for Rs 14,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note Days announced: Top Deals

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi Note Days announced: Top Deals

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Micromax Smart TV First Impressions

LG W30 Review

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Bharti Airtel users consume about 11GB data per month; overtake Reliance Jio

Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 launched for entry-level Android smartphones

Tecno Phantom 9 launched in India for Rs 14,999

Nokia 9 PureView finally launched in India

Honor Play 8 launched with Helio A22, waterdrop notch

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tecno Phantom 9 launched in India for Rs 14,999

News

Tecno Phantom 9 launched in India for Rs 14,999
Xiaomi Redmi Note Days announced: Top Deals

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi Note Days announced: Top Deals
Nokia 9 PureView finally launched in India

News

Nokia 9 PureView finally launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions
Realme Million Days Sale: Discount details, price in India

Deals

Realme Million Days Sale: Discount details, price in India

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Hot 7 Pro रिव्यू: 9,999 रुपये में 6GB रैम, लेकिन परफॉर्मेंस?

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impression: 14,999 रुपये में इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर क्या बनेगा कंपनी के लिए Game Changer?

Nokia 9 PureView Launched India : नोकिया ने भारत में लॉन्च किया पांच कैमरा वाला Nokia 9 PureView स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: INDvsNZ Semi finals मैच की Live Streaming ऐसे देखें

Thomson TV Days sale : Flipkart पर Thomson के स्मार्ट टीवी पर मिल रही हैं ये शानदार डील्स

News

Bharti Airtel users consume about 11GB data per month; overtake Reliance Jio
News
Bharti Airtel users consume about 11GB data per month; overtake Reliance Jio
Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 launched for entry-level Android smartphones

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 launched for entry-level Android smartphones
Tecno Phantom 9 launched in India for Rs 14,999

News

Tecno Phantom 9 launched in India for Rs 14,999
Nokia 9 PureView finally launched in India

News

Nokia 9 PureView finally launched in India
Honor Play 8 launched with Helio A22, waterdrop notch

News

Honor Play 8 launched with Helio A22, waterdrop notch