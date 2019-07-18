comscore Vivo Z1 Pro goes on sale in India today via Flipkart, Vivo.com: Offers, price
Vivo Z1 Pro goes on sale via Flipkart, Vivo.com: Offers, price, features and specs

The Vivo Z1 Pro price in India starts from Rs 14,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Check out the phone's specifications, features, availability, offers and price here.

  • Published: July 18, 2019 12:13 PM IST
Vivo Z1 Pro Flipkart teaser

The Vivo Z1 Pro was launched earlier this month under the new Vivo Z-series. The budget device is now up for grabs. Vivo has announced decent offers on its latest Vivo Z1 Pro smartphone as part of the ongoing Flipkart Big Shopping Day sale. Consumers can purchase the device from Flipkart and Vivo.com. Currently, it is available in three color options, including Sonic Black, Sonic Blue and Mirror Black. The key highlights of the phone are Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, gradient glass back design, 5,000mAh battery, triple cameras, punch-hole screen and more.

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Vivo Z1 Pro price in India starts from Rs 14,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The handset is available in two more variants, including 6GB RAM with 64GB/128GB storage. The 64GB model can now be purchased for Rs 16,990, while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 17,990.

Vivo Z1 Pro Gaming Review: Unfaltering gameplay

Vivo Z1 Pro Gaming Review: Unfaltering gameplay

As for the offers, customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards. Additionally, you can also avail no-cost EMI option of up to 6 months. Reliance Jio is also offering benefits worth Rs 6,000 on the purchase of the Vivo Z1 Pro. One can also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart with Axis Bank credit card.

Vivo Z1 Pro features, specifications

The Vivo Z1 Pro flaunts a punch-hole display design. The smartphone comes with a massive 6.53-inch LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with Adreno 616 GPU. The chipset is aided by a Snapdragon X15 LTE modem. It can also support 4K video recording at 30fps. Additionally, there is also a dedicated game mode, which should offer an enhanced gaming experience.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

There is a triple slot option in the phone. So you can extend the storage via microSD card alongside using two Nano-SIM cards. Optics wise, you get three cameras at the back of the phone. This includes a 16-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, Vivo has added a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. As mentioned above, it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charge.

Features Vivo Z1 Pro
Price 14990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core
OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9
Display 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 5000mAh

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Z1 Pro इन बेहतरीन ऑफर्स के साथ Flipkart पर सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें स्पेसिफेकशंस

Xiaomi Mi A3 Top Features : शाओमी के लेटेस्ट Android One स्मार्टफोन Mi A3 के टॉप पांच फीचर

Redmi K20 सीरीज की कीमत को लेकर Realme ने Xiaomi को ट्विटर पर किया ट्रोल

BSNL Abhinandan 151 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान अब सभी सर्किलों में उपलब्ध, मिल रही है 6 महीनों की वैलिडिटी

Smartphone With 108MP Camera : स्मार्टफोन से क्लिक होंगी शानदार फोटोज, जल्द लॉन्च होंगे 108 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा सेंसर वाले फोन

