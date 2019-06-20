comscore Vivo Z1 Pro India launch on July 3: Check specs, availability | BGR India
Vivo Z1 Pro India launch date set for July 3: Expected features and specifications

Vivo has revealed that the Vivo Z1 Pro India launch date is set for July 3. It is expected to offer a Snapdragon 710 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery and more.

  • Updated: June 20, 2019 4:00 PM IST
Last week, Vivo confirmed that it will soon launch Z1 Pro smartphone in India. Now, the Chinese company has revealed that the Vivo Z1 Pro India launch date is set for July 3. “We are glad to inform you that launch date of Vivo Z1Pro has been revealed. We are going to launch this handset on 3rd July-19,” Vivo announced via a tweet. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Furthermore, one of the key hightlights of the handset is its punch-hole display design. Moreover, Vivo has already confirmed the Z1 Pro will house a AI-based triple rear cameras.

Vivo Z1 Pro features, specifications (expected)

The Vivo Z1 Pro smartphone is said to sport a 6.53-inch punch-hole display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel will operate at full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. Additionally, the device will flaunt a near bezel-less design with a slightly thick chin. The device is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Vivo Z1 Pro to launch soon with Snapdragon 700 series SoC: Here is everything that we know

Vivo Z1 Pro to launch soon with Snapdragon 700 series SoC: Here is everything that we know

The Z1 Pro might arrive with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage option. The device will also offer support for microSD slot to expand the internal storage. A rear fingerprint sensor is also expected. Upfront, the phone could feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. Among other specifications, the upcoming Vivo Z1 Pro is said to offer a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging tech.

As mentioned above, Vivo has already confirmed the presence of an ‘AI Triple Rear Camera’ for the Vivo Z1 Pro. This setup is rumored to come with a 16-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.78 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It might be paired by a 2-megapixel depth camera with f/2.4 aperture, similar to the Vivo Z5x.

The pricing details are yet to be revealed by the company. So, we will have to wait till July 3 to know more about it. Apart from Flipkart, the Vivo Z1 Pro is expected to be available via other online platforms as well. In terms of connectivity, the device will offer standard Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and dual-4G VoLTE.

  • Published Date: June 20, 2019 3:50 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 20, 2019 4:00 PM IST

