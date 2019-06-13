comscore Vivo Z1 Pro India launch soon, Specifications, Features | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo Z1 Pro to launch soon with Snapdragon 700 series SoC: Here is everything that we know
News

Vivo Z1 Pro to launch soon with Snapdragon 700 series SoC: Here is everything that we know

News

According to the landing page, the Vivo Z1 Pro will sport a triple rear camera and a hole-punch front camera. The renders on the page also showcased the rear panel of the device with a gradient finish and a reflective glass-like back.

  • Published: June 13, 2019 5:38 PM IST
Vivo Z1 Pro Flipkart teaser

Vivo India is planning to launch its new Z series of the smartphone soon in the market. According to previous reports, we know that this new lineup will be aimed at the Generation Z. For the people how may not be aware of Generation Z, it consists of everyone born after 1995. This conclusively indicates that the Vivo Z series of smartphones is aimed at the younger part of the generation. It is also possible that Vivo wants its Z series smartphones to be the first smartphone that the younger lot has used. In addition to this information, Vivo also shared that it was planning to launch its Vivo Z1 Pro in the market soon.

The company also shared that it has teamed up with Flipkart to launch the upcoming Vivo Z1 Pro. Though the device will also be available on other online platforms. Talking about offline availability, the company clarified that the Vivo Z series will be online only. As part of the partnership, Flipkart has already created a launching page of the smartphone to drum up some hype with some teasers. These teasers give us some idea about the specifications of the smartphone and its design.

According to the landing page, the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera and a hole-punch front camera. The device will also sport a near bezel-less design on the front with a slightly thick chin at the bottom of the display. The renders on the page also showcased the rear panel of the device with a gradient finish and a reflective glass-like back. The Vivo Z1 Pro will also run on Snapdragon 700 series processor.

Vivo Z5x to launch as Vivo Z1 Pro in India; to be exclusively available via Flipkart

Also Read

Vivo Z5x to launch as Vivo Z1 Pro in India; to be exclusively available via Flipkart

Vivo Z1 Pro expected specifications

As previously reported, the Vivo Z1 Pro is a rebranded version of Vivo Z5x that recently launched in China. The Vivo Z5x and in extension, the Vivo Z1 Pro will sport a 6.53-inch FHD+ resolution with a punch-hole display. It sports Snapdragon 710 SoC out of the box with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device will sport expandable storage with the help of a microSD card slot. The smartphone will also come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera, 5,000mAh battery and up to 18W fast charging. It Pro will also feature Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G VoLTE capable dual SIM slot.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 13, 2019 5:38 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Vivo Z1 Pro to launch soon with Snapdragon 700 series SoC
News
Vivo Z1 Pro to launch soon with Snapdragon 700 series SoC
JVC launches 6 new Smart LED TV in India

News

JVC launches 6 new Smart LED TV in India

Huawei Hongmeng OS: Company filing to trademark its mobile OS

News

Huawei Hongmeng OS: Company filing to trademark its mobile OS

TRAI extends timeline for implementation of revised MNP

News

TRAI extends timeline for implementation of revised MNP

Motorola One Action full specifications leaked

News

Motorola One Action full specifications leaked

Most Popular

Black Shark 2 Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 First Impressions

Honor 20 Review

Honor 20i first impressions

Vivo Z1 Pro to launch soon with Snapdragon 700 series SoC

JVC launches 6 new Smart LED TV in India

India vs England: Google CEO Sundar Pichai predicts World Cup 2019 finalists

Huawei Hongmeng OS: Company filing to trademark its mobile OS

TRAI extends timeline for implementation of revised MNP

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Z1 Pro to launch soon with Snapdragon 700 series SoC

News

Vivo Z1 Pro to launch soon with Snapdragon 700 series SoC
JVC launches 6 new Smart LED TV in India

News

JVC launches 6 new Smart LED TV in India
Vivo Y93 price in India slashed

Deals

Vivo Y93 price in India slashed
World Cup Mania on Flipkart: Deals on Android Smart TVs

Deals

World Cup Mania on Flipkart: Deals on Android Smart TVs
Vivo Z1 Pro to be exclusively available on Flipkart

News

Vivo Z1 Pro to be exclusively available on Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

JBL LIVE Series : भारत में 2,499 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च हुई हेडफोन की नई सीरीज

BSNL ने पेश किया नया Abhinandan 151 प्रीपेड प्लान, मिल रही है 180 दिनों की वैलिडिटी

JVC ने भारत में छह Smart LED TV को किया लॉन्च, 11,999 रुपये से शुरू है कीमत

Motorola One Action की फुल स्पेसिफिकेशंस लीक, One Vision की तरह होगा punch-hole display

Uber Volvo Self-driving Car : बिना ड्राइवर के सड़कों पर दौड़ेंगी Uber की गाड़ियां, Volvo के साथ मिलकर पेश की सेल्फ-ड्राइविंग कार

News

Vivo Z1 Pro to launch soon with Snapdragon 700 series SoC
News
Vivo Z1 Pro to launch soon with Snapdragon 700 series SoC
JVC launches 6 new Smart LED TV in India

News

JVC launches 6 new Smart LED TV in India
India vs England: Google CEO Sundar Pichai predicts World Cup 2019 finalists

News

India vs England: Google CEO Sundar Pichai predicts World Cup 2019 finalists
Huawei Hongmeng OS: Company filing to trademark its mobile OS

News

Huawei Hongmeng OS: Company filing to trademark its mobile OS
TRAI extends timeline for implementation of revised MNP

News

TRAI extends timeline for implementation of revised MNP