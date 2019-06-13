Vivo India is planning to launch its new Z series of the smartphone soon in the market. According to previous reports, we know that this new lineup will be aimed at the Generation Z. For the people how may not be aware of Generation Z, it consists of everyone born after 1995. This conclusively indicates that the Vivo Z series of smartphones is aimed at the younger part of the generation. It is also possible that Vivo wants its Z series smartphones to be the first smartphone that the younger lot has used. In addition to this information, Vivo also shared that it was planning to launch its Vivo Z1 Pro in the market soon.

The company also shared that it has teamed up with Flipkart to launch the upcoming Vivo Z1 Pro. Though the device will also be available on other online platforms. Talking about offline availability, the company clarified that the Vivo Z series will be online only. As part of the partnership, Flipkart has already created a launching page of the smartphone to drum up some hype with some teasers. These teasers give us some idea about the specifications of the smartphone and its design.

According to the landing page, the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera and a hole-punch front camera. The device will also sport a near bezel-less design on the front with a slightly thick chin at the bottom of the display. The renders on the page also showcased the rear panel of the device with a gradient finish and a reflective glass-like back. The Vivo Z1 Pro will also run on Snapdragon 700 series processor.

Vivo Z1 Pro expected specifications

As previously reported, the Vivo Z1 Pro is a rebranded version of Vivo Z5x that recently launched in China. The Vivo Z5x and in extension, the Vivo Z1 Pro will sport a 6.53-inch FHD+ resolution with a punch-hole display. It sports Snapdragon 710 SoC out of the box with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device will sport expandable storage with the help of a microSD card slot. The smartphone will also come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera, 5,000mAh battery and up to 18W fast charging. It Pro will also feature Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G VoLTE capable dual SIM slot.