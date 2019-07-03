comscore Vivo Z1 Pro India launch today: How to watch live stream | BGR India
  Vivo Z1 Pro India launch today: How to watch live stream
Vivo Z1 Pro India launch today: How to watch live stream

The Vivo Z1 Pro launch event live stream will start at 12:00PM IST. You can watch the event live on Vivo India's official YouTube channel. Check the Vivo Z1 Pro's specifications, features, expected price and more.

  • Published: July 3, 2019 9:31 AM IST
vivo Z5x

Vivo is all set to launch the latest Vivo Z1 Pro in India today. The smartphone will carry a punch-hole display and triple-rear camera setup. Moreover, it will be the first smartphone to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC under the hood. Ahead of the official unveiling, Vivo has already teased the Z1 Pro many times and also announced that the device will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

The Vivo Z1 Pro launch event live stream will start at 12:00PM IST.  You can watch the event live on Vivo India's official YouTube channel.

Vivo Z1 Pro: Price in India (expected)

The Vivo Z1 Pro has already been listed on Flipkart. The company seems to have upgraded a few specifications of the phone from the Chinese Vivo Z5x phone. It is believed that the company will keep the pricing of Z1 Pro close to the China pricing. The 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant of the Vivo Z5x is selling in China for RMB 1,498 (approximately Rs 15,400).

Vivo Z1 Pro: Specifications and features

Vivo has already revealed a lot of details through a series of teasers. The Z1 Pro will be equipped with a big 6.53-inch LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with Adreno 616 GPU. Additionally, the phone is likely to pack a dedicated game mode to offer a better gaming experience to users.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

Furthermore, the handset might come in three storage options. The company might launch the phone in 6GB RAM/64GB storage option, which is said to be the base variant. There could also be a 6GB/128GB option as well as an 8GB/128GB configuration. On the imaging front, Vivo will include a 16-megapixel primary camera, as per the Flipkart listing. It will be paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies, there could be a 32-megapixel shooter on the front. The device will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The smartphone will ship with the latest Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. It will offer a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Features Z1 Pro
Price
Chipset Snapdragon 712 octa-core
OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9
Display 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory up to 8GB RAM + up to 128GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 5,000mAh

  • Published Date: July 3, 2019 9:31 AM IST

