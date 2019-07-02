comscore Vivo Z1 Pro India launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs and more
Vivo will launch its latest Vivo Z1 Pro phone in India tomorrow. The launch event of the handset will start at 12:00PM on July 3. Read on to know about Vivo Z1 Pro's specifications, features, expected price, and more.

Vivo Z1 Pro 3

The Vivo Z1 Pro is all set to make its debut in India tomorrow. The launch event will start at 12:00PM on July 3. You can watch the event live on Vivo India’s official YouTube channel. Ahead of the Vivo Z1 Pro launch, we know that the device will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The device will come with triple cameras, a massive 5,000mAh battery and more. The Z1 Pro will be one of many phones to flaunt a hole-punch selfie camera design. Moreover, it will be the first smartphone to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC under the hood. Read on to know about Vivo Z1 Pro’s specs, features, expected price and more.

Vivo Z1 Pro expected price, specs and features

The Vivo Z1 Pro has already been listed on Flipkart. The company is yet to reveal the pricing details of the device. But a few reports suggest that the Vivo Z1 Pro will be a rebranded version of the Chinese Vivo Z5x phone. If reports are to be believed, the price of the Z1 Pro could be close to the China pricing. The 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant of the Vivo Z5x is selling in China for RMB 1,498 (approximately Rs 15,400).

Vivo has already revealed a lot of details through a series of teasers. One can even check the Flipkart listing. The Z1 Pro will be equipped with a big 6.53-inch LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel will operate at 2340×1080 pixels resolution. The Vivo Z1 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with Adreno 616 GPU. It is worth noting that the latest Qualcomm chipset would bring support for 4K video recording at 30fps. It is aided by a Snapdragon X15 LTE modem.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

Furthermore, the handset might come in three storage options. The company might launch the phone in 6GB RAM/64GB storage option, which is said to be the base variant. There could also be a 6GB/128GB option as well as an 8GB/128GB configuration. On the imaging front, Vivo will include a 16-megapixel primary camera, as per the Flipkart listing. It will be paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The setup will be paired with an LED flash module.

For selfies, there could be a 32-megapixel shooter on the front. The device will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The Vivo Z1 Pro will ship with the latest Android Pie operating system. It will offer a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Additionally, the phone is likely to pack a dedicated game mode to offer a better gaming experience to users.

Features Z1 Pro
Price
Chipset Snapdragon 712 octa-core
OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9
Display 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory up to 8GB RAM + up to 128GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 5,000mAh

