Vivo Z1 Pro goes on open sale: Check details

Vivo Z1 Pro now available on open sale: Price, offers and more

Vivo Z1 Pro with punch-hole camera made its debut in India earlier this month, and it was made available through flash sales until now. It is India's first smartphone to offer Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 712 SoC.

  Published: July 29, 2019 8:56 AM IST
Now you can buy Vivo Z1 Pro anytime you want. Vivo has started selling the Z1 Pro through open sale on Flipkart and vivo.com. The punch-hole camera smartphone made its debut in India earlier this month, and it was made available through flash sales until now. The Vivo Z1 Pro is India’s first smartphone to offer Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 712 SoC. Other big highlights of this phone include a gradient glass back design, triple-rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo Z1 Pro: Price in India, offers

The Z1 Pro is priced at Rs 14,990 in India for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The handset also comes in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations. The 6GB/64GB will cost you Rs 16,990, while the 6GB/128GB model is priced at Rs 17,990. You can buy the Z1 Pro from Flipkart and vivo.com.

Vivo S1 India launch teased, will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC

Vivo S1 India launch teased, will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC

In terms of current offers, Flipkart is offering 5 cashback for HDFC card users and Flipkart Axis Bank card users. The official vivo.com is still bundling Reliance Jio Rs 6,000 benefit offer, Vodafone Idea Rs 3,750 offer, Airtel double data offer and Bajaj No cost EMI.

Vivo Z1 Pro: Specifications and features

The Z1 Pro comes with a punch-hole camera design. The device packs a 6.53-inch LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is the latest mid-range Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with Adreno 616 GPU. The chipset is accompanied by a Snapdragon X15 LTE modem. It can also support 4K video shoot at 30fps. With this Vivo phone, you get triple slot option. So you can expand the internal storage using a microSD card alongside using two Nano-SIM cards.

Additionally, there is also a dedicated game mode, which should offer a better gaming experience. In terms of photography, Vivo has added a 16-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel shooter on the front. The phone ships the latest Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Features Vivo Z1 Pro
Price 14990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core
OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9
Display 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 5000mAh

  Published Date: July 29, 2019 8:56 AM IST

