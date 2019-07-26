comscore Vivo Z1 Pro to go on sale today: Price, offers and all you need to know
Vivo Z1 Pro sale today at 12PM: Price, offers, features, specifications

Vivo Z1 Pro with punch-hole camera made its debut in India earlier this month. It is the first smartphone in the country to offer Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 712 SoC. The handset comes with a gradient glass back design, offers a triple-rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

  • Published: July 26, 2019 9:13 AM IST
Vivo Z1 Pro will be up for another flash sale today on Flipkart. Consumers looking to purchase this device can head over to Flipkart and vivo.com at 12:00PM. The punch-hole camera smartphone made its debut in India earlier this month. It is the first smartphone in the country to offer Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 712 SoC. The handset comes with a gradient glass back design, offers a triple-rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo Z1 Pro: Price in India, offers

The Vivo Z1 Pro is priced at Rs 14,990 in India for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The handset also comes in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations. The 6GB/64GB will cost you Rs 16,990, while the 6GB/128GB model is priced at Rs 17,990. You can buy the Z1 Pro from Flipkart and vivo.com as well.

Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Competitive gaming device in a budget

Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Competitive gaming device in a budget

As for the Vivo Z1 Pro sale offers, Flipkart is offering fiver percent cashback to HDFC card users and Flipkart Axis Bank card users. The official vivo.com is running Bajaj No cost EMI offer. Also, Reliance Jio subscribers can get Rs 6,000 benefit in the form of vouchers.

Vivo Z1 Pro: Specifications and features

The Z1 Pro comes with a punch-hole camera design. The device packs a 6.53-inch LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is the latest mid-range Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with Adreno 616 GPU. The chipset is accompanied by a Snapdragon X15 LTE modem. It can also support 4K video shoot at 30fps. With this Vivo phone, you get triple slot option. So you can expand the internal storage using a microSD card alongside using two Nano-SIM cards.

Additionally, there is also a dedicated game mode, which should offer a better gaming experience. In terms of photography, Vivo has added a 16-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel shooter on the front. The phone ships the latest Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Features Vivo Z1 Pro
Price 14990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core
OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9
Display 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 5000mAh

  • Published Date: July 26, 2019 9:13 AM IST

