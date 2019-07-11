comscore Vivo Z1 Pro second sale at 8PM tonight via Flipkart, Vivo.com: Price, offers
The Vivo Z1 Pro is all set to go on its second sale at 8PM tonight. It will be available via Flipkart and Vivo.com. Read on to know more about the sale offers, phone features and specifications.

  • Published: July 11, 2019 2:58 PM IST
Vivo Z1 Pro 3

The Vivo Z1 Pro went on sale for the first time in India today. The Chinese company claimed that the first batch of Z1 Pro smartphones was sold out in a matter of minutes. Notably, the second sale of the device will take place at 8:00PM tonight. It will be available via Flipkart as well as Vivo.com. The key highlights of the budget handset are a hole-punch selfie camera, triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery and more. The new Vivo phone is competing against Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M40, and Realme 3 Pro.

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Vivo Z1 Pro price in India starts from Rs 14,990 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB + 64GB is priced at Rs 16,990, while the 6GB + 128GB model cost Rs 17,990. The Vivo phone will be available in Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue color options.

Vivo Z1 Pro Gaming Review: Unfaltering gameplay

Also Read

Vivo Z1 Pro Gaming Review: Unfaltering gameplay

As for the sale offers, ICICI debit and credit card users can avail Rs 750 instant discount on the purchase of the phone. Also, Reliance Jio customers can get Rs 6,000 benefit in the form of vouchers. Additionally, interested buyers can also go for the EMI option, which starts from 498 on a monthly basis.

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications and features

The Vivo Z1 Pro is one of many phones to pack a punch-hole camera design. The handset offers a 6.53-inch LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with Adreno 616 GPU. The chipset is backed by a Snapdragon X15 LTE modem. It can also support 4K video shoot at 30fps. With this Vivo phone, you get triple slot option. This means that you can expand the storage using a microSD card alongside using two Nano-SIM cards.

Watch Video: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

Additionally, there is also a dedicated game mode, which should enhance your gaming experience. In terms of optics, there is a 16-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. You also get a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone runs Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box. It is powered by a big 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Features Vivo Z1 Pro
Price 14990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core
OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9
Display 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 5000mAh

हिंदी समाचार

VIvo Z1 Pro आज एक बार फिर शाम 8 बजे दूसरी बार बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 एक बार फिर हुआ लीक, डिजाइन के साथ खूबसूरत कलर में दिखाई दिया स्मार्टफोन

Agent Smith Virus : भारत के 1.5 करोड़ स्मार्टफोन Agent Smith मालवेयर की चपेट में, चोरी हो सकता है बैंकिंग डेटा

Realme 3i स्मार्टफोन Flipkart पर एक बार फिर हुआ टीज, डिजाइन और स्पेसिफिकेशंस का हुआ खुलासा

सावधान: 1 हजार से ज्यादा ऐप्स यूजर्स की परमीशन बिना हासिल कर रही हैं डाटा, सैमसंग ऐप भी शामिल

