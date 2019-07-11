The Vivo Z1 Pro went on sale for the first time in India today. The Chinese company claimed that the first batch of Z1 Pro smartphones was sold out in a matter of minutes. Notably, the second sale of the device will take place at 8:00PM tonight. It will be available via Flipkart as well as Vivo.com. The key highlights of the budget handset are a hole-punch selfie camera, triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery and more. The new Vivo phone is competing against Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M40, and Realme 3 Pro.

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Vivo Z1 Pro price in India starts from Rs 14,990 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB + 64GB is priced at Rs 16,990, while the 6GB + 128GB model cost Rs 17,990. The Vivo phone will be available in Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue color options.

As for the sale offers, ICICI debit and credit card users can avail Rs 750 instant discount on the purchase of the phone. Also, Reliance Jio customers can get Rs 6,000 benefit in the form of vouchers. Additionally, interested buyers can also go for the EMI option, which starts from 498 on a monthly basis.

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications and features

The Vivo Z1 Pro is one of many phones to pack a punch-hole camera design. The handset offers a 6.53-inch LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with Adreno 616 GPU. The chipset is backed by a Snapdragon X15 LTE modem. It can also support 4K video shoot at 30fps. With this Vivo phone, you get triple slot option. This means that you can expand the storage using a microSD card alongside using two Nano-SIM cards.

Watch Video: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

Additionally, there is also a dedicated game mode, which should enhance your gaming experience. In terms of optics, there is a 16-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. You also get a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone runs Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box. It is powered by a big 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Features Vivo Z1 Pro Price 14990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 Display 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 5000mAh

Story Timeline