The recently launched Vivo Z1 Pro went on sale twice in India last week. In fact, Vivo announced that the Z1 Pro had becomes its fastest selling online smartphone yet. Now, the Vivo smartphone is set to go on sale once again tomorrow. Read on to find out everything about tomorrow’s Vivo Z1 Pro flash sale.

Vivo Z1 Pro flash sale details, pricing, offers

Just like last week, the Vivo Z1 Pro will be available tomorrow via Flipkart and vivo.com. The sale tomorrow kicks off at 12:00PM. The Vivo smartphone launched in India in two variants. The base model with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM costs Rs 16,990. The top model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM, on the other hand, costs Rs 17,990. Buyers can choose from color options including Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue.

As for offers, Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs 6,000. There are also no-cost EMI options available for up to six months. Lastly, Flipkart is offering 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs 1,750) to SBI Credit Card users.

Vivo Z1 Pro features, specifications

Despite being relatively affordable, the Vivo Z1 Pro offers quite a bit to buyers. Highlights include an edge-to-edge display with hole-punch selfie camera, triple rear cameras, a large 5,000mAh battery and more. At the price range though, the smartphone faces tough competition. Rival smartphones include the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M40, and Realme 3 Pro to name a few.

Features Realme 3 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Samsung Galaxy M40 Vivo Z1 Pro Price 13999 13999 19990 16990 Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 Display 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch full-HD+ 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP 48MP+5MP 32MP + 5MP + 8MP 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 25MP 13MP 16MP 32MP Battery 4,045mAh 4,000mAh 3,500mAh 5000mAh