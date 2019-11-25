Vivo smartphone deals during Vivo Carnival on Flipkart

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has teamed up with e-commerce giant Flipkart for a new sale event. As per the sale landing page, the Vivo Carnival sale started on November 24 and will go on till November 28, 2019. The company is offering discounts on several Vivo smartphones currently available in the market throughout its range. Vivo claims that users can save up to Rs 13,400 with the help of the deals on the sale. It is also worth noting that this sale only appears to be available on Flipkart Mobile app. We tried to access the sale landing page on the desktop without any success.

Inspecting the details available, we figured that Vivo is currently offering deals on 12 smartphones from its product portfolio. These devices include the latest mid-range devices as well as the budget Y range of devices. Taking a closer look at the deals, here are the top five deals that you should know about.

Vivo Deals and offers

Vivo Z1 Pro

First up, we have the Vivo Z1 Pro available for just Rs 12,990. This marks a flat Rs 3,000 off on the smartphone. This device comes with Snapdragon 712 AIE SoC along with a 5,000mAh battery. The highlight of the device is likely the design which includes an in-display camera with 32-megapixel resolution. Z1 Pro also comes with support for 18W fast charging technology.

Vivo Z1x

The second device in the list in the Vivo Z1x at a reduced price of just Rs 14,990. This indicates a flat Rs 5,000 discount from Rs 19,990 price. Talking about specifications, the device runs on Snapdragon 712 AIE processor along with a triple rear camera. The primary camera will feature a 48-megapixel sensor. Digging deeper, we also get a 4,500mAh battery with support for 22.5W Vivo FastCharge technology.

Vivo V17 Pro

Next up is the Vivo V17 Pro priced at Rs 27,990 after a Rs 5,000-worth flat discount. Interested buyers can further push down the price of the device to Rs 26,990 with the help of extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange offers. In fact, opting for an exchange offer will push the smartphone price further down. This device comes with a quad rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Vivo S1

The company is also offering discounts on its Vivo S1 smartphone. As part of the sale, interested users can buy the Vivo S1 for Rs 16,990. This is Rs 3,000 less than the regular price of just Rs 19,990. The highlight of the smartphone is the in-display fingerprint scanner along with a triple rear camera. Users can push the price down with the help of an exchange offer and additional discounts on the offer.

Vivo V15 Pro

V15 Pro comes last in our list with a discounted price of Rs 21,990. This indicates a healthy Rs 11,000 discount from the regular price of Rs 32,990. The device features a pop-up selfie camera with a 32-megapixel sensor. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Other offers

If you are looking for a more affordable option then you can look at the Vivo Y series devices. The company is offering significant discounts on the Y series devices as part of the sale. For instance, Vivo Y19 is available for Rs 13,990 instead of Rs 15,990. Y12 is available for Rs 9,990 instead of Rs 13,990 and Y17 for Rs 13,990 instead of Rs 18,990. Interested buyers can check other Vivo deals on Y15, Y90, Y91i, and Y91 on the landing page.

