Vivo launched the Z1 Pro smartphone in India earlier this month. In just a couple of weeks, the smartphone has received its first software update. The OTA update is rolling out for users in India, and it brings in a host of improvements, an update to Android security patch, and more. Read on to find out everything about the new Vivo Z1 Pro update.

Vivo Z1 Pro update details

The software update Vivo is rolling out, comes with version number 1.5.11, and is around 344MB in size. It was first spotted by Gadgets360. As is the norm, the update is gradually rolling out. Once the update is ready, users should receive an OTA update notification. Alternatively, one can head over to the Settings menu to manually check for the update.

The software update brings in improved stability to the cameras’ performance. The update also optimizes photo effects in certain scenarios. It also improves system stability, and also brings in an update Android security patch. But Vivo hasn’t revealed the version of the security patch. Lastly, the update also optimizes system power consumption, and compatibility between the system and third-party software.

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India, features, specifications

The Vivo Z1 Pro launched in India in three variants. The base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM costs Rs 14,990. The mid-variant with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM costs Rs 16,990. Lastly, the top model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM costs Rs 17,990. The device has gone on sale a couple of times, and is all set to be available tomorrow at 12:00PM.

Features Vivo Z1 Pro Price 14990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 Display 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 5000mAh

Story Timeline