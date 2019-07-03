Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Galaxy M30 vs Realme 3 Pro

Vivo today launched its latest Z1 Pro smartphone in India. The Chinese company’s Z-series is targeted at Generation Z users. The Z1 Pro is not only the first phone to offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, but also the first Vivo phone to feature an in-display camera. The phone packs a massive 5,000mAh battery, and also offers a triple rear camera setup. The wallet-friendly handset will take on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M30, Realme 3 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. We pitted all four phones against each other to find how they fare.

Price and availability

The Vivo Z1 Pro price in India starts from Rs 14,990, which is for the 4GB/64GB variant. There is also a 6GB/64GB configuration, which will cost Rs 16,990. You can also go for the 6GB/128GB model, which is priced at Rs 17,990. It will go on sale for the first time on July 11 at 12:00PM.

The Realme 3 Pro is offered in three variants, including 4GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. The handset comes with a starting price of Rs 13,999. The top-end model carries a price tag of Rs Rs 15,999. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro can be purchased for Rs 13,999 and the price goes up to Rs 16,999 for the top model. All the smartphones can be bought from Flipkart. The Samsung Galaxy M30 is available for purchase via Amazon India. It is priced at Rs 14,990 for the base 4GB/64GB storage model. There is also a 6GB/128GB variant, which will cost Rs 17,990.

Design and display

Unlike other budget phones, the Vivo Z1 Pro flaunts a trendy punch-hole display design. It is rare to find this design in the sub-Rs 15,000 price bracket in India. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro and Galaxy M30 phones bear a waterdrop-style notch design. Vivo’s latest budget phone features very thin bezels, similar to other phones. The Z1 Pro sports a dual-tone background, and all the other handsets too offer an attractive gradient finish.

The Vivo Z1 Pro comes equipped with a massive 6.53-inch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Both the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme 3 Pro have a slightly small 6.3-inch display. All the devices come with an LCD display, while the Galaxy M30 packs a Super AMOLED panel. Samsung’s budget Galaxy M30 features a tall 6.4-inch screen.

Processor, software, battery

The Vivo Z1 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 712 SoC. It is backed by 4GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB storage models. The Redmi Note 7 Pro packs a Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB/64GB, 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB configurations.

The Galaxy M30 is offered in 4GB/64GB, 6GB RAM/128GB storage options. It is built around Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 7904 octa-core SoC. Lastly, the Realme 3 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 710 SoC. It is paired with 4GB/6GB RAM options with 64GB storage. There is also a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage.

On the software front, all the devices ship with the latest Android 9 Pie OS with their respective custom skin on top. Talking about the battery capacity, both the Galaxy M30 and Z1 Pro come with a big 5,000mAh unit. The Realme 3 Pro offers a 4,045mAh battery, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 4,000mAh battery. The handsets also include Wi-Fi, dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, 4G LTE with VoLTE, and GPS.

Cameras

Both the Galaxy M30 and Z1 Pro packs three rear cameras. At the back, Vivo has included a 16-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It is paired with a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel snapper on the front. The Galaxy M30 sports a 13-megapixel camera, which is accompanied by two 5-megapixel sensors. One of them is an ultra wide angle lens and the other one is a depth sensor. Samsung has added a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

The other two smartphones come with dual-rear cameras. The budget Redmi Note 7 Pro packs a massive 48-megapixel Sony sensor. It is assisted by a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 13-megapixel front-facing shooter as well. Lastly, the Realme 3 Pro sports a combination of a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear cameras. This smartphone bears a 25-megapixel selfie snapper.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30 Realme 3 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Vivo Z1 Pro Price 14990 13999 13999 14990 Chipset Exynos 7904 Snapdragon 710 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core OS Oreo Android 9 Pie Android Pie 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM / 64GB 64GB storage + 4GB 4GB + 64GB 64GB/4GB Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP 16MP + 5MP 48MP+5MP 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 25MP 13MP 32MP Battery 5,000mAh 4,045mAh 4,000mAh 5000mAh