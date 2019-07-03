Vivo Z1 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Vivo has officially launched the punch-hole display smartphone Vivo Z1 Pro in India today. It is the first smartphone in the country to carry Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC under the hood. The handset flaunts gradient glass back design and big 5,000mAh battery. The other big highlight of the Z1 Pro include a triple rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera in the punch-hole screen.

Vivo Z1 Pro: Price in India and offers

The Vivo Z1 Pro has been priced at Rs 14,990 in India for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The handset will be made available in two more variants with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option, as well as 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option. The 6GB/64GB will be available for Rs 16,990, whereas the 6GB/128GB variant will cost Rs 17,990. Consumers will be able to purchase the Z11 Pro from Flipkart and Vivo.com starting July 11, at 12:00PM.

In terms of launch offers, Vivo has announced that the Z1 Pro buyers will get Rs 750 instant discount on July 11 using ICICI debit and credit cards. Also, the phone will come bundled with data offers from Reliance Jio.

Vivo Z1 Pro features, specifications

The big highlight of Vivo Z1 Pro is its punch-hole display design. The smartphone comes equipped with a big 6.53-inch LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is the latest mid-range Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with Adreno 616 GPU. The chipset is aided by a Snapdragon X15 LTE modem. It can also support 4K video recording at 30fps. Additionally, Vivo has provided a dedicated game mode to offer a better gaming experience. There is tri-slot option in the phone, so you can extend the storage via microSD card alongside using two Nano-SIM cards.

On the imaging front, Vivo has included a 16-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel shooter on the front. The smartphone ships latest Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. It offers a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Features Vivo Z1 Pro Price Rs 14,990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 Display 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 5,000mAh

