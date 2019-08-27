Vivo Z1X confirmed to be available via Flipkart ahead of launch

Vivo Z1X, the second smartphone in Vivo Z-series, is set to launch in India next week. The leaks so far suggest that Vivo will launch the device during first week of September. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that Z1X will be available via Flipkart. The Vivo Z1X will join the Vivo Z1 Pro, which was launched in India last month. The device leaked for the first time last week and more details about it emerged yesterday.

Vivo Z1X India launch next week: All you need to know

Vivo registered its strongest growth yet during the second quarter in India. The company shipped a record 5.8 million devices during Q2 2019 and is planning to strengthen its portfolio in the country. The Z1X from Vivo has been confirmed to feature a 48-megapixel main camera. The leaks so far point at the device being a big step up from the Z1 Pro launched last month.

“The Z1X is designed for consumers that are performance oriented and love playing heavy density games on their handset,” Vivo said in a statement. The Z1 Pro launched with Snapdragon 712 processor and the Z1X might step up. The device might actually launch with Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is available only on Redmi K20 in India. The smartphone is said to be aimed at the online smartphone market and Vivo might be taking dual retailers strategy.

Ahead of its rumored launch next week, BGR India has learnt that Z1X will be coming with a USB Type-C port and support flash charge. There is a possibility that the Z1X will also feature a 5,000mAh battery like its predecessor. The use of flash charging should help top up the device faster than Z1 Pro. There is also a rumor that the Z1X will be launched in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. It is expected to compete with Redmi K20, Realme X and Oppo K3.

Story Timeline