comscore Vivo Z1X confirmed to be available via Flipkart ahead of launch
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo Z1X confirmed to be available via Flipkart, launch tipped for first week of September
News

Vivo Z1X confirmed to be available via Flipkart, launch tipped for first week of September

News

Vivo Z1X is expected to be a big step up from its predecessor. It might launch during the first week of September and feature a 48-megapixel main camera.

  • Published: August 27, 2019 8:40 PM IST
Vivo Z1 Pro 7

Vivo Z1X, the second smartphone in Vivo Z-series, is set to launch in India next week. The leaks so far suggest that Vivo will launch the device during first week of September. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that Z1X will be available via Flipkart. The Vivo Z1X will join the Vivo Z1 Pro, which was launched in India last month. The device leaked for the first time last week and more details about it emerged yesterday.

Vivo Z1X India launch next week: All you need to know

Vivo registered its strongest growth yet during the second quarter in India. The company shipped a record 5.8 million devices during Q2 2019 and is planning to strengthen its portfolio in the country. The Z1X from Vivo has been confirmed to feature a 48-megapixel main camera. The leaks so far point at the device being a big step up from the Z1 Pro launched last month.

Vivo Z1x with 48-megapixel camera to launch in the first week of September

Also Read

Vivo Z1x with 48-megapixel camera to launch in the first week of September

“The Z1X is designed for consumers that are performance oriented and love playing heavy density games on their handset,” Vivo said in a statement. The Z1 Pro launched with Snapdragon 712 processor and the Z1X might step up. The device might actually launch with Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is available only on Redmi K20 in India. The smartphone is said to be aimed at the online smartphone market and Vivo might be taking dual retailers strategy.

Next Vivo Z series phone may launch with 48-megapixel triple camera setup

Also Read

Next Vivo Z series phone may launch with 48-megapixel triple camera setup

Ahead of its rumored launch next week, BGR India has learnt that Z1X will be coming with a USB Type-C port and support flash charge. There is a possibility that the Z1X will also feature a 5,000mAh battery like its predecessor. The use of flash charging should help top up the device faster than Z1 Pro. There is also a rumor that the Z1X will be launched in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. It is expected to compete with Redmi K20, Realme X and Oppo K3.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro

14990

Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9
Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core
16MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: August 27, 2019 8:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 8 Pro durability teased in a video ahead of August 29
thumb-img
News
22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official

Editor's Pick

Vivo Z1X confirmed to be available via Flipkart ahead of launch
News
Vivo Z1X confirmed to be available via Flipkart ahead of launch
Baidu beats Google in global smart speaker market: Canalys

News

Baidu beats Google in global smart speaker market: Canalys

Apple walkie talkie feature for iPhone reportedly shelved

News

Apple walkie talkie feature for iPhone reportedly shelved

PUBG Console Update 4.2 now live with Season 4

Gaming

PUBG Console Update 4.2 now live with Season 4

Tecno 'Spark' series to launch this week, will take on Xiaomi

News

Tecno 'Spark' series to launch this week, will take on Xiaomi

Most Popular

Realme 5 Review

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Vivo Z1X confirmed to be available via Flipkart ahead of launch

Baidu beats Google in global smart speaker market: Canalys

Apple walkie talkie feature for iPhone reportedly shelved

Tecno 'Spark' series to launch this week, will take on Xiaomi

Huami Amazfit GTS Smartwatch launched

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Z1X confirmed to be available via Flipkart ahead of launch

News

Vivo Z1X confirmed to be available via Flipkart ahead of launch
Vivo NEX 3 5G smartphone all set to debut in September: Report

News

Vivo NEX 3 5G smartphone all set to debut in September: Report
Realme 5 sells out within 30 minutes

News

Realme 5 sells out within 30 minutes
Syska Google Home Mini Combo now available on Flipkart

News

Syska Google Home Mini Combo now available on Flipkart
Realme 5 next sale at 8PM today: Offers, price, specifications and availability

News

Realme 5 next sale at 8PM today: Offers, price, specifications and availability

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 8 Pro की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुईं लीक, जानें खूबियां

Realme 5 की पहली सेल में आधे घंटे में स्टॉक हुआ खत्म, बिके इतने स्मार्टफोन

Redmi 7A स्मार्टफोन को मिला अपडेट, कैमरा क्वालिटी हुई पहले से इंप्रूव

Xiaomi Mi A3 स्मार्टफोन 31 अगस्त तक ओपन सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, यहां से खरीदे

Samsung Galaxy A10s स्मार्टफोन भारत में 9,499 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस


News

Vivo Z1X confirmed to be available via Flipkart ahead of launch
News
Vivo Z1X confirmed to be available via Flipkart ahead of launch
Baidu beats Google in global smart speaker market: Canalys

News

Baidu beats Google in global smart speaker market: Canalys
Apple walkie talkie feature for iPhone reportedly shelved

News

Apple walkie talkie feature for iPhone reportedly shelved
Tecno 'Spark' series to launch this week, will take on Xiaomi

News

Tecno 'Spark' series to launch this week, will take on Xiaomi
Huami Amazfit GTS Smartwatch launched

News

Huami Amazfit GTS Smartwatch launched