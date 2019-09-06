Vivo is all set to launch its Vivo Z1X phone in India today, which will be the company’s second smartphone in the Z-series. The Vivo Z1X launch event will begin at 12:00PM, and will also be live-streamed on Vivo‘s Facebook page. The Z1X is tipped to be priced under Rs 20,000 and will compete with Realme X, Oppo K3 and Xiaomi Redmi K20. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Read on to know more about Vivo’s new smartphone.

Vivo Z1X specifications, features (Expected)

The launch teaser for the Vivo device confirmed that it will offer three cameras at the back. The rear camera setup is expected to sport a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. There could also be a 2-megapixel sensor for portrait shots. On the front, Vivo could offer a 32-megapixel camera for capturing selfies and videos.

The handset will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, as per teasers. The device might get a massive 5,000mAh battery, similar to the one seen on Vivo Z1 Pro. The Vivo Z1X will reportedly offer support for 22.5W FlashCharge tech. In addition, it is confirmed that Z1X will be coming with a USB Type-C port. The new smartphone Vivo is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset under the hood.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

These specifications suggest that the upcoming phone could be a rebranded version of the Vivo Z5 device, which was launched recently in China. The Vivo Z5 comes with a starting price of RMB 1,598 (approximately Rs 16,000), which is for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model. Besides, Vivo will also launch its NEX 3 smartphone soon. The official images of the phone showed that it offer a notch-less waterfall display with curved edges. Moreover, the NEX 3 is being dubbed as the future of smartphone design by the company.

