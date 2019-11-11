comscore Vivo Z1X new 4GB RAM variant launching on Flipkart, reveals listing
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo Z1x new 4GB RAM variant launching on Flipkart, reveals listing
News

Vivo Z1x new 4GB RAM variant launching on Flipkart, reveals listing

News

Vivo launched two variants of the Z1x in September with 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal storage options in India. Last moth, the company added an 8GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage to the lineup.

  • Published: November 11, 2019 4:50 PM IST
vivo-z1x-advertorial-2

Vivo launched two variants of the Z1x in September with 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal storage options in India. Last month, the company added an 8GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage to the lineup. Now, as per Flipkart listing, the company is launching one more variant as well. This new variant is listed to come with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The price will reportedly be Rs 16,990, but as a part of the introductory offer, Flipkart has listed it for Rs 15,990, reports 91mobiles. The new Vivo Z1x with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will have rest of the specifications similar to the 6GB and 8GB variants, as per Flipkart listing.

Vivo Z1x Review: A well rounded device for the price

Also Read

Vivo Z1x Review: A well rounded device for the price

In terms of pricing of the other two Vivo Z1x models are priced higher. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is available for Rs 16,990. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration costs Rs 18,990. The 8GB RAM +128GB configuration model retails for Rs 21,990.

Vivo Z1x: Specifications

In terms of hardware, the Vivo Z1x features a 6.38-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It uses a Super AMOLED display which allows for an in-display fingerprint sensor. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, the Vivo Z1x comes with 4GB or 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage options. It does not support expandable storage via microSD card slot. For imaging, Vivo Z1x comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup. The main camera is the 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with wide f/1.79 aperture.

Watch Video: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

The primary camera on the back is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, Vivo Z1x relies on a 32-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture and supports HDR and 1080p video recording. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. It runs Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android Pie and packs a 4,500mAh battery. The Z1x supports 22.5W fast charging and comes in fusion blue or phantom purple colors.

Features Vivo Z1x
Price 15990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.38-inch -Full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM + 64GB/128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,500mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 11, 2019 4:50 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Vivo Z1

Vivo Z1
Android Oreo with FuntouchOS
Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
13MP + 2MP
Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro

14990

Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9
Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core
16MP + 8MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Apple Arcade gets 6 new games; gameplay type and details
Gaming
Apple Arcade gets 6 new games; gameplay type and details
Vivo Z1x new 4GB RAM variant launching on Flipkart, reveals listing

News

Vivo Z1x new 4GB RAM variant launching on Flipkart, reveals listing

Xiaomi patents a foldable phone with 5 pop-up cameras

News

Xiaomi patents a foldable phone with 5 pop-up cameras

BSNL offering 3GB daily data for 180 days with latest Rs 997 prepaid recharge plan

News

BSNL offering 3GB daily data for 180 days with latest Rs 997 prepaid recharge plan

MediaTek to announce a 5G chipset on November 26

News

MediaTek to announce a 5G chipset on November 26

Most Popular

Coolpad Cool 5 Review

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

Vivo Z1x new 4GB RAM variant launching on Flipkart, reveals listing

Xiaomi patents a foldable phone with 5 pop-up cameras

BSNL offering 3GB daily data for 180 days with latest Rs 997 prepaid recharge plan

MediaTek to announce a 5G chipset on November 26

Samsung's online-exclusive M series will soon be available in offline stores: Report

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android

How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Z1x new 4GB RAM variant launching on Flipkart, reveals listing

News

Vivo Z1x new 4GB RAM variant launching on Flipkart, reveals listing
VU TV Days sale event kicks off on Flipkart; details

Deals

VU TV Days sale event kicks off on Flipkart; details
Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display to launch soon on Flipkart at Rs 7,999

News

Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display to launch soon on Flipkart at Rs 7,999
Vivo Y15, Vivo Y12 receive price cut in India: Check specifications and other details

Deals

Vivo Y15, Vivo Y12 receive price cut in India: Check specifications and other details
Xiaomi Redmi 8A now available via open sale in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A now available via open sale in India

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi का फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन 5 पॉप-अप कैमरे के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Call of Duty: Mobile में जल्द जुड़ेगा Zombie Mode

दीवाली के दौरान ऑनलाइन मार्केट में स्मार्टफोन्स की रिकॉर्ड बिक्री

Vivo Z1x का नया 4GB रैम वेरिएंट कल हो सकता है लॉन्च, ये होगी कीमत

Vodafone vs Airtel vs Reliance Jio: डेली 3GB डाटा वाला किसका प्रीपेड प्लान है बेस्ट

News

Vivo Z1x new 4GB RAM variant launching on Flipkart, reveals listing
News
Vivo Z1x new 4GB RAM variant launching on Flipkart, reveals listing
Xiaomi patents a foldable phone with 5 pop-up cameras

News

Xiaomi patents a foldable phone with 5 pop-up cameras
BSNL offering 3GB daily data for 180 days with latest Rs 997 prepaid recharge plan

News

BSNL offering 3GB daily data for 180 days with latest Rs 997 prepaid recharge plan
MediaTek to announce a 5G chipset on November 26

News

MediaTek to announce a 5G chipset on November 26
Samsung's online-exclusive M series will soon be available in offline stores: Report

News

Samsung's online-exclusive M series will soon be available in offline stores: Report