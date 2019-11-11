Vivo Z1x new 4GB RAM variant launching on Flipkart, reveals listing

Vivo launched two variants of the Z1x in September with 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal storage options in India. Last month, the company added an 8GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage to the lineup. Now, as per Flipkart listing, the company is launching one more variant as well. This new variant is listed to come with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The price will reportedly be Rs 16,990, but as a part of the introductory offer, Flipkart has listed it for Rs 15,990, reports 91mobiles. The new Vivo Z1x with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will have rest of the specifications similar to the 6GB and 8GB variants, as per Flipkart listing.

In terms of pricing of the other two Vivo Z1x models are priced higher. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is available for Rs 16,990. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration costs Rs 18,990. The 8GB RAM +128GB configuration model retails for Rs 21,990.

Vivo Z1x: Specifications

In terms of hardware, the Vivo Z1x features a 6.38-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It uses a Super AMOLED display which allows for an in-display fingerprint sensor. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, the Vivo Z1x comes with 4GB or 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage options. It does not support expandable storage via microSD card slot. For imaging, Vivo Z1x comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup. The main camera is the 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with wide f/1.79 aperture.

The primary camera on the back is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, Vivo Z1x relies on a 32-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture and supports HDR and 1080p video recording. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. It runs Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android Pie and packs a 4,500mAh battery. The Z1x supports 22.5W fast charging and comes in fusion blue or phantom purple colors.

Features Vivo Z1x Price 15990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.38-inch -Full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM + 64GB/128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,500mAh

