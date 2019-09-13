comscore Vivo Z1x next sale again tonight at 8PM: Price in India, offers, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo Z1x next sale again tonight at 8PM: Price in India, offers, features, full specifications
News

Vivo Z1x next sale again tonight at 8PM: Price in India, offers, features, full specifications

News

The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Vivo Z1x cost Rs 16,990. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration will be available for Rs 18,990. As for the offers, Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs 6,000 on the purchase of the Vivo Z1x phone.

  • Published: September 13, 2019 7:31 PM IST
Vivo Z1x 2

Vivo’s latest Vivo Z1x smartphone went on sale today at 12:00PM via Flipkart and Vivo’s online store. The next sale of the Vivo Z1x is at 8:00PM today. If you are still planning to buy the device, then you can buy the device in about an hour. The device comes in Phantom Purple and Fusion Blue colors. Some of the key features of the handset are a 48-megapixel triple camera setup, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a Snapdragon 712 SoC and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the phone.

Vivo Z1x price in India, sale offers

The Vivo Z1x will be offered in two variants. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Vivo Z1x cost Rs 16,990. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration will be available for Rs 18,990. As for the offers, Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs 6,000 on the purchase of the Vivo Z1x phone.

On Flipkart, you can get a 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. It also has an extra Rs 250 off on EMI transactions with HDFC Credit and Debit Cards. This is topped off with a 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank Debit Cards or Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards. Moreover, users can get Rs 1,000 off with HDFC Bank Cards.

Vivo Z1x Review: A well rounded device for the price

Also Read

Vivo Z1x Review: A well rounded device for the price

Vivo Z1x specifications, features

The Vivo Z1x features a tall 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display. The device flaunts a waterdrop-style notched display. The panel operates at Full HD+ resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core SoC, which is based on a 10nm process. The chipset comes with eight Kryo 360 cores and Adreno 616 GPU.

In the photography department, the company is offering a triple camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel Sony primary snapper with f/1.79 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel secondary shooter (wide-angle) and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 32-megapixel sensor on the front.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro: First Look

For security, there is face unlock and an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. Other connectivity features include dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS. The handset also offers Multi-Turbo feature for a better gaming experience. To keep things ticking, Vivo has added a 4,500mAh battery inside the phone. It offers support for 22.5W fast charging using USB Type-C port. On the software front, you get Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS on top.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 13, 2019 7:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Huawei CEO reportedly offering to share 5G know-how for a fee
News
Huawei CEO reportedly offering to share 5G know-how for a fee
Misfit unveils Ronin hybrid smartwatches in white: Check features

News

Misfit unveils Ronin hybrid smartwatches in white: Check features

Realme XT First Impressions and Hands-on

Review

Realme XT First Impressions and Hands-on

Cyberpunk 2077 goes for pre-order in India: Price, details

Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 goes for pre-order in India: Price, details

Xiaomi might be working on 8K TV as a new ultra-premium product

News

Xiaomi might be working on 8K TV as a new ultra-premium product

Most Popular

Realme XT First Impressions and Hands-on

Vivo Z1x Review

Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm Review

Oppo A9 2020 First Impressions

Lenovo K10 Note Review

Vivo Z1x next sale again tonight at 8PM: Price in India, offers, features, full specifications

Huawei CEO reportedly offering to share 5G know-how for a fee

Misfit unveils Ronin hybrid smartwatches in white: Check features

Xiaomi might be working on 8K TV as a new ultra-premium product

Realme XT 730G gaming smartphone announced; specifications, launch

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Z1x next sale again tonight at 8PM: Price in India, offers, features, full specifications

News

Vivo Z1x next sale again tonight at 8PM: Price in India, offers, features, full specifications
Realme XT first sale on September 16

News

Realme XT first sale on September 16
Vivo Z1x vs Realme XT vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

News

Vivo Z1x vs Realme XT vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Realme XT launched in India: Pricing, specifications, and availability

News

Realme XT launched in India: Pricing, specifications, and availability
Vivo V17 Pro to go up for pre-orders on September 19

News

Vivo V17 Pro to go up for pre-orders on September 19

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno Ace अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन में होगा 65W Super VOOC फास्ट चार्ज सपोर्ट

Airtel All Channels Pack : Airtel Digital TV लेकर आया ऑल चैनल पैक, 1675 रुपये में देखे सभी चैनल्स

Realme XT vs Vivo Z1x vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स में ये है अंतर

Xiaomi Redmi K20 यूजर्स को कंपनी अक्टूबर में देगी यह तोहफा

Vivo Z1x आज दूसरी बार शाम 8 बजे Flipkart और Vivo.com पर इन ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध


News

Vivo Z1x next sale again tonight at 8PM: Price in India, offers, features, full specifications
News
Vivo Z1x next sale again tonight at 8PM: Price in India, offers, features, full specifications
Huawei CEO reportedly offering to share 5G know-how for a fee

News

Huawei CEO reportedly offering to share 5G know-how for a fee
Misfit unveils Ronin hybrid smartwatches in white: Check features

News

Misfit unveils Ronin hybrid smartwatches in white: Check features
Xiaomi might be working on 8K TV as a new ultra-premium product

News

Xiaomi might be working on 8K TV as a new ultra-premium product
Realme XT 730G gaming smartphone announced; specifications, launch

News

Realme XT 730G gaming smartphone announced; specifications, launch