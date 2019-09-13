comscore Vivo Z1x to go on sale today at 12PM: Offer, features, specs
Vivo Z1x to go on sale today at 12PM: Offer, features, specs

The Vivo Z1x launched in India on September 6 and the price starts at Rs 16,990.

  Published: September 13, 2019 9:03 AM IST
The newest smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is set to go on sale in India today. The Vivo Z1x launched in India on September 6. Its key features include a 48-megapixel triple camera setup, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a Snapdragon 712 SoC and more. The new Vivo phone comes in Phantom Purple and Fusion Blue colors. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Vivo’s online store today at 12PM.

Vivo Z1x price in India, offers, sale date

The Vivo Z1x will be offered in two variants. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Vivo Z1x cost Rs 16,990. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration will be available for Rs 18,990. As for the offers, Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs 6,000 on the purchase of the Vivo Z1x phone. On Flipkart there is a 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. It also has an extra Rs 250 off on EMI transactions with HDFC Credit and Debit Cards. This is topped off with a 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank Debit Cards or Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards. Moreover, users can get Rs 1,000 off with HDFC Bank Cards.

Specifications and features

The Vivo Z1x features a tall 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display. The device flaunts a waterdrop-style notched display. The panel operates at Full HD+ resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core SoC, which is based on a 10nm process. The chipset comes with eight Kryo 360 cores and Adreno 616 GPU.

Vivo Z1x First Impressions: A seemingly a worthy upgrade

Vivo Z1x First Impressions: A seemingly a worthy upgrade

On the software front, you get Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS on top. In the photography department, the company is offering a triple camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel Sony primary snapper with f/1.79 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel secondary shooter (wide-angle) and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 32-megapixel sensor on the front.

WATCH: Vivo V15 Pro: First Look

To keep things ticking, Vivo has added a 4,500mAh battery inside the phone. It offers support for 22.5W fast charging using USB Type-C port. For security, there is face unlock and an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. Other connectivity features include dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS. The handset also offers Multi-Turbo feature for a better gaming experience.

  • Published Date: September 13, 2019 9:03 AM IST

