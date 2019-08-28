comscore Vivo Z1X to launch in India on September 6, will be available via Flipkart
News

Vivo Z1X to launch in India on September 6, will be available via Flipkart

Vivo Z1X has already been confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart. Now, the company has revealed the launch date, use of in-display fingerprint sensor and triple rear camera setup.

  • Published: August 28, 2019 1:13 PM IST
Vivo Z1X launch teaser

Photo: Vivo

Vivo Z1X, the second smartphone in the Z-series, will be launched on September 6. After confirming that it will be available via Flipkart, the company has now shared official launch date. In a teaser posted on Twitter, the company officially confirmed the launch date. The launch event is scheduled for 12:00PM IST on September 6. The launch teaser for the device already confirms that it will feature a triple rear camera setup. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo Z1X launch on September 6: All you need to know

Vivo Z1X has been one of the most talked about smartphones in India in the past few weeks. It will be an online-centric device similar to its predecessor. It will join the Vivo Z1 Pro, which was launched in India just last month. The device leaked for the first time last week, revealing key details. Ahead of the launch, Vivo Z1X has been confirmed to feature a 48-megapixel main camera. It is expected to be paired with an ultrawide angle camera and dedicated depth sensor.

Vivo Z1x with 48-megapixel camera to launch in the first week of September

Vivo Z1x with 48-megapixel camera to launch in the first week of September

“The Z1X is designed for consumers that are performance oriented and love playing heavy density games on their handset,” Vivo said in a statement. A dedicated page for the smartphone confirms that it will support Vivo’s FlashCharge technology for fast charging. We might see a 5,000mAh battery similar to the one seen on Z1 Pro. It is also confirmed that Z1X will be coming with a USB Type-C port. There is also a mention of ‘Xtreme Speed’ but there is no word on the processor.

Vivo NEX 3 to launch with 120W Super FlashCharge technology

Vivo NEX 3 to launch with 120W Super FlashCharge technology

The Z1 Pro came with a Snapdragon 712 SoC and the Z1X might jump to a more powerful Snapdragon 730 mobile platform. Vivo shipped a record 5.8 million smartphones during the second quarter of 2019. With the new Z1X and upcoming NEX 3, the company is trying to further strengthen its product portfolio. The Z1X is tipped to be priced under Rs 20,000 and will compete with Realme X, Oppo K3 and Xiaomi Redmi K20.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 28, 2019 1:13 PM IST

