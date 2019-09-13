comscore Vivo Z1x vs Realme XT vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
  Vivo Z1x vs Realme XT vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price in India, Specifications and Features compared
Vivo Z1x vs Realme XT vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price in India, Specifications and Features compared

Vivo Z1x is the second smartphone to debut as part of Vivo's online-centric Z-series. It competes with the likes of Realme XT and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. Here is how the three devices stack up against each other.

  Published: September 13, 2019 2:18 PM IST
Vivo Z1x, the second smartphone in Vivo Z-series, went on sale for the first time today. It will be available for purchase once again at 8PM IST today via Flipkart and Vivo’s own website. The online-centric smartphone is aimed at a set of users looking for improved gaming experience without stretching their budget in a big way. In India, it competes with the just launched Realme XT and best-selling Redmi Note 7 Pro from Xiaomi. Here is how the three devices stack up against each other.

Vivo Z1x vs Realme XT vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price in India, Availability

All the three smartphones compete in the mid-range price segment and have their own unique advantage. The Vivo Z1x is available in two different storage variants and can be purchased via Flipkart and Vivo’s own store. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 16,990. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 18,990.

Realme XT comes in three different storage variants and will go on sale on September 16. It will be available via Flipkart and Realme.com. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 15,999. The 6GB RAM model with 64GB storage is available for Rs 16,999. The 8GB RAM variant offering 128GB storage is available for Rs 18,999. The Redmi Note 7 Pro with 4GB RAM is available for Rs 13,999. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB or 128GB storage is available for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively.

Vivo Z1x vs Realme XT vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Cameras and Specifications

Both Vivo Z1x and Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 48-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera. The Vivo Z1x also features an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. Realme XT, on the other hand, leaps to a quad camera setup. There is a 64-megapixel main Samsung GW1 sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. There are two 2-megapixel sensors that act as dedicated depth and macro sensors.

For selfies, Vivo is using a 32-megapixel shooter at the front. Realme XT has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter while Redmi Note 7 Pro offers a 13-megapixel shooter. On paper alone, the Realme XT seems to be a superior camera smartphone in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment.

Both Vivo Z1x and Realme XT are powered by Snapdragon 712 mobile platform. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, comes equipped with a Snapdragon 675 mobile platform. The Vivo Z1x starts with 6GB RAM by default while Realme XT and Redmi Note 7 Pro have option for 4GB RAM as well. Vivo Z1x and Realme XT have in-display fingerprint sensor while Redmi Note 7 Pro has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo Z1x packs a 4,500mAh battery, supports 22.5W fast charging and comes in blue or purple color. Realme XT houses a 4,000mAh battery, supports 20W VOOC 3.0 flash charge and is available in blue and white color. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro also packs a 4,000mAh battery but charges slower at 18W. It is available in four different colors – blue, black, red and white.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Realme XT
Price 13999 15999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.4-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage up to 128GB, up to 8GB RAM
Rear Camera 48MP+5MP Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4000mAh

