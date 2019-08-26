Vivo Z1x to launch in the first week of September, price under Rs 20,000

Vivo is set to launch the second smartphone in its Z-series in India soon. The smartphone is likely to be called Vivo Z1x and will debut as the successor to Vivo Z1 Pro. While the device leaked last week, more details have now emerged about the smartphone. The Vivo Z1x, ahead of its launch, is confirmed to feature a 48-megapixel main camera. Now, a new report claims that Vivo will launch the device during the first week of September. The leaks indicate that Vivo Z1x will be a clear step up from the Z1 Pro launched this year.

Vivo Z1x India launch: All you need to know

The launch of new Z-series smartphone from Vivo also shows that refresh cycle for smartphones have come down significantly. According to Smartprix, the smartphone will be launched in India next week. BGR India has also learnt that Vivo is planning to use USB Type-C port and will support flash charge. The Z1 Pro launched with a microUSB port and this will be a big change. If the Z1x also comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery then flash charge should help top up the battery faster than its predecessor.

To recall, the Vivo Z1 Pro launched as the first smartphone with Snapdragon 712 processor in the country. With Z-series, Vivo is targeting at the online retail segment. The device was also aimed at young consumers looking for a gaming-centric smartphone. There is still a lot that we don’t know about the Z1x. However, it is being tipped to launch in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment.

According to Counterpoint Research, Vivo is the third largest smartphone brand in India. Canalys shows that it shipped a record 5.8 million smartphones during the second quarter. It has now become a strong resistance to the success of Realme in the country. With the new Z-series, Vivo might actually end challenging newly launched Realme 5 Pro and Xiaomi Mi A3 in India.

