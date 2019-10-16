comscore Vivo Z1x with 8GB RAM launched in India: Price, Offers and Specifications
Vivo Z1x with 8GB RAM launched in India: Price, Offers and Specifications

Vivo Z1x is the second smartphone in Vivo's Z-series in India. It now comes in three different storage variants and is targeted at gaming-centric customers.

  • Published: October 16, 2019 2:59 PM IST
Vivo Z1x 5

Vivo is expanding its Z-series with the addition of a new variant of Z1x in India. The Vivo Z1x will now be available with 8GB of RAM as well in the country. The smartphone was launched with 6GB of RAM and option for either 64GB or 128GB storage. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker is adding another storage option to the mix. With the introduction of this new model, Vivo Z1x will be available in total of three storage options in the Indian market.

Vivo Z1x 8GB RAM variant: Price in India, Specifications

Vivo Z1x is now available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage option in the country. The device will be available in fusion blue color and is priced at Rs 21,990. The new variant is simply the extension of the existing variant and does not bring any other changes beyond its memory configuration. Vivo has also announced festive offers where customers can get a cashback of 5 percent with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. Additionally, there is also a 10 percent HDB cashback on the smartphone. The offer is applicable till October 31, 2019.

Vivo Z1x Review: A well rounded device for the price

In terms of hardware, the Vivo Z1x features a 6.38-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It uses a Super AMOLED display which allows for an in-display fingerprint sensor. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, the Vivo Z1x comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. It does not support expandable storage via microSD card slot. For imaging, Vivo Z1x comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup. The main camera is the 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with wide f/1.79 aperture.

Vivo Grand Diwali Fest: Deals on Vivo Z1 Pro, Z1X, U10 and more

The primary camera on the back is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, Vivo Z1x relies on a 32-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture and supports HDR and 1080p video recording. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. It runs Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android Pie and packs a 4,500mAh battery. The Z1x supports 22.5W fast charging and comes in fusion blue or phantom purple colors.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 16, 2019 2:59 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Z1x का 8GB रैम वेरिएंट भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, यह है इस गेमिंग सेंट्रिक स्मार्टफोन वेरिएंट की कीमत

Samsung Galaxy A91 स्मार्टफोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुई लीक, इस साल के अंत तक हो सकता है लॉन्च

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 और Note 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन भारत में 9,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

सुरक्षा के कारण Google Pixel 4 और Pixel 4 XL स्मार्टफोन भारत में नहीं होंगे लॉन्च

Google ने Pixel 4 स्मार्टफोन के साथ लॉन्च किए Pixel Buds, PixelBook Go और दूसरी कई स्मार्ट डिवाइसेस, जानें फीचर्स

