Vivo Z3 Emerald color variant announced in China: Specifications and price

While Vivo V15 Pro recently made its debut in India and the Vivo V15 in Thailand, the Chinese company has now launched a new color variant of Vivo Z3 in China. The smartphone was launched back in 2018 in China with Starry Night, Aurora Blue and Dream Powder color options. Now, Vivo has announced an Emerald color variant of the Vivo Z3 in the country. The new color variant will be available in 6GB RAM/64GB storage option and 6GB/128GB configuration.

The smartphone is set to go on sale on March 6 in China. TheMobileIndian reported that the Emerald color variant is available for pre-sale on Jingdong for RMB 1,968 (approximately Rs 20,813) for the 64GB variant and RMB 2,098 (approximately Rs 22,188) for the 128GB model. As for the specifications, the Vivo Z3 comes with a 6.3-inch display along with 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel throws images at full HD+ (2280 x 1080p) resolution.

The smartphone is based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset, backed by 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Vivo also offers an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using microSD card slot. In terms of camera department, the Vivo Z3 is equipped with two cameras at the back. The setup includes a 16-megapixel primary camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

On the front, Vivo has fused a 12-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and dual pixel sensor. The device will ship with the old Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s custom UI on top of it. The Vivo Z3 is powered by a small 3,315mAh battery under the hood. Connectivity options include WiFi, 4G VoLTE, GPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth and a micro USB port.