Vivo Z3i Standard Edition with lower price tag launched in China: Specifications, features

Vivo has launched one more variant of Vivo Z3i in China. The latest model is called Vivo Z3i Standard Edition, which is mostly similar to earlier launched Vivo Z3i but the new model price starts at RMB 1,998 (approximately Rs 20,000) instead of RMB 2,398 (approximately Rs 24,000).

As reported by GizmoChina, the Vivo Z3i Standard Edition will come in colors like Aurora Blue, Dream Pink and Starry Night Black. Interestingly, the new variant packs same specs for display, chipset, RAM, storage, cameras and battery as the Vivo Z3i, which was launched at a higher price in October last year.

The Vivo Z3i Standard Edition comes with a different model number of Vivo 1813A/T. It boasts of the same 6.3-inch LCD display with waterdrop notch and offers support for full HD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The handset body measurements and weight are also the same as the earlier launched model. It also measures 155.97 x 75.63 x 8.1mm and weighs 163.7 grams.

For photography, the Vivo Z3i Standard Edition packs dual-rear camera setup with 16-megapixel f/2.0 aperture lens and depth sensing 2-megapixel f/2.4 aperture lens combination. At the front, there is the same 24-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Inside, the Z3i Standard Edition will be MediaTek Helio P60 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Additionally, there is a microSD card slot for further expansion of storage. The handset is fueled by a 3,315mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo OS along with FunTouch OS 4.5 UI. For security, its also features standard rear-facing fingerprint reader and front camera-based face unlock.