Vivo Z3x with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo seems to be on an expansion spree and has been introducing a number of new smartphones to its portfolio. A new smartphone from Vivo appeared on TENAA last week and Vivo has now made the official. It is called Vivo Z3x and it essentially seems like a rebranded version of Vivo Z1. The smartphone also looks identical to the Vivo V9 but is being introduced as part of Vivo’s Z-series despite sharing specifications with other models.

Vivo Z3x: Specifications and Features

In terms of specifications, the Vivo Z3x features a 6.26-inch LCD display and has a wide notch at the top. Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. It comes in aurora, red and black colors with thickness of around 8mm and weighs roughly 150 grams. There is only one storage option and Vivo does not confirm if it supports expandable storage.

For imaging, Vivo has equipped the Z3x with a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The smartphone differs from Vivo Z1 only in terms of the camera hardware used for the selfie shooter. At the front of Vivo Z3x, there is a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone runs Funtouch OS based on Android Pie and supports gaming centric features like Game Turbo and System Turbo to boost performance.

Rounding up the design is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and option for three different colors. The Vivo Z3x is priced at RMB 1,198 (around Rs 12,400) and the company is allowing registrations for the smartphone in China. The pre-orders for Vivo Z3x will begin from May 1, 2019 and the actual sale will start a week later. The announcement of Vivo Z3x comes just weeks after the company launched Vivo S1 in China and has thus expanded its portfolio.