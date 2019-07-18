comscore Vivo Z5 launch on July 31; may feature 48-megapixel camera | BGR India
Vivo Z5 to launch on July 31; likely to feature 48-megapixel camera and more

Vivo Z5 is likely to spot a 6.38-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution according to the report. The unreleased Vivo smartphone is likely to feature an under-display fingerprint scanner.

  • Published: July 18, 2019 11:44 AM IST
Vivo-V1921A-tenaa-image

Image: TENAA via 91mobiles

Vivo seems to be gearing up to launch yet another smartphone. According to a new report, the company seems to be preparing to launch its Vivo Z5 later this month. The Chinese smartphone maker is planning to launch the upcoming smartphone in its home country. The company is set to launch the new smartphone at a launch event in Beijing, China on July 31. The new launch comes just days after the company launched its Vivo S1 in the international market, and the Vivo Y7s in China.

The company is planning to launch the Vivo S1 in the Indian market in the coming days. This comes after the company launched its Vivo Z1 Pro in India last month. According to PlayfulDroid, the launch invite for the Vivo Z5 was spotted on Chinese social media website Weibo. It also hinted that the Vivo Z5 is the official name of the recently spotted Vivo smartphone with model number V1921A. This unknown device just received certification through TENAA. Certification is one of the last steps that a smartphone or electronics maker goes through before launching the smartphone in India.

Vivo Z5 expected specifications

Vivo Z5 is likely to spot a 6.38-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution according to the report. The unreleased Vivo smartphone is likely to feature an under-display fingerprint scanner. The highlight of this device is likely to be the rear triple-camera setup. The setup will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The upcoming smartphone is likely to run an octa-core CPU with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Vivo V1921A with 48MP camera, 22.5W fast charging listed on TENAA; Images, specifications revealed

Vivo V1921A with 48MP camera, 22.5W fast charging listed on TENAA; Images, specifications revealed

Rumors also indicate that the company is planning to launch a number of RAM and storage variants. The device will likely feature Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS on the software side of things. Vivo may also add a 4,420mAh battery in the device along with support for 18W fast charging technology. Vivo has not shared any official details about the device so we will have to wait for the launch event.

  • Published Date: July 18, 2019 11:44 AM IST

