Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has introduced a new member in its Z-series in its home country. The new smartphone, Vivo Z5, has been launched in China and it is an iterative upgrade over the Z5x. The new mid-range smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 712 SoC, 48-megapixel rear camera and more. Here is all you need to know.

Vivo Z5 price

The Vivo Z5 will be offered in three variants – 6GB RAM with 64GB storage for RMB 1,598 (approximately Rs 16,000). The mid variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for RMB 1,898 (approximately Rs 19,000). The 8GB + 128GB variant, on the other hand, will set you back by RMB 2,298 (approximately Rs 23,000). As of now, there is no word on India launch date yet.

Vivo Z5 specifications and features

The Vivo Z5 flaunts a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core SoC with peak frequency of 2.3GHz. The chipset comes with eight Kryo 360 cores and Adreno 616 GPU. As mentioned above, the smartphone is offered in three variants, with the base model featuring 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The other two models come with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. On the software front, you get Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS on top.

In the photography department, you get a triple camera setup at the back. This comprises of a 48-megapixel primary snapper with f/1.79 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel secondary shooter (wide-angle) and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 32-megapixel sensor on the front.

To keep things ticking is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging using USB Type-C port. For security, there is face unlock and an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. Other connectivity features include dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS.