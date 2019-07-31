comscore Vivo Z5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC and 4,500mAh battery goes official
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo Z5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC, 4,500mAh battery goes official: Price, specifications and features
News

Vivo Z5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC, 4,500mAh battery goes official: Price, specifications and features

News

The Vivo Z5 packs some impressive specifications such as a Snapdragon 712 SoC, 4,200mAh battery and 48-megapixel rear camera. Here is all you need to know about the mid-range smartphone.

  • Published: July 31, 2019 8:19 PM IST
vivo z5 china launch

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has introduced a new member in its Z-series in its home country. The new smartphone, Vivo Z5, has been launched in China and it is an iterative upgrade over the Z5x. The new mid-range smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 712 SoC, 48-megapixel rear camera and more. Here is all you need to know.

Vivo Z5 price

The Vivo Z5 will be offered in three variants – 6GB RAM with 64GB storage for RMB 1,598 (approximately Rs 16,000). The mid variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for RMB 1,898 (approximately Rs 19,000). The 8GB + 128GB variant, on the other hand, will set you back by RMB 2,298 (approximately Rs 23,000). As of now, there is no word on India launch date yet.

Vivo Z5 specifications and features

The Vivo Z5 flaunts a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core SoC with peak frequency of 2.3GHz. The chipset comes with eight Kryo 360 cores and Adreno 616 GPU. As mentioned above, the smartphone is offered in three variants, with the base model featuring 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The other two models come with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. On the software front, you get Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS on top.

In the photography department, you get a triple camera setup at the back. This comprises of a 48-megapixel primary snapper with f/1.79 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel secondary shooter (wide-angle) and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 32-megapixel sensor on the front.

To keep things ticking is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging using USB Type-C port. For security, there is face unlock and an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. Other connectivity features include dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 31, 2019 8:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Vivo Z5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC goes official
News
Vivo Z5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC goes official
Amazon Freedom Sale to kick off from August 8

Deals

Amazon Freedom Sale to kick off from August 8

Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan revised: All you need to know

News

Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan revised: All you need to know

Lenovo Yoga S940 premium laptop launched in India

News

Lenovo Yoga S940 premium laptop launched in India

Samsung Galaxy A30s may launch with three cameras

News

Samsung Galaxy A30s may launch with three cameras

Most Popular

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with Snapdragon 855 SoC launched

Vivo Z5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC goes official

Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan revised: All you need to know

Lenovo Yoga S940 premium laptop launched in India

Samsung Galaxy A30s may launch with three cameras

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Z5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC goes official

News

Vivo Z5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC goes official
Vivo India shipped 5.8 million phones in Q2 2019: Canalys

News

Vivo India shipped 5.8 million phones in Q2 2019: Canalys
Vivo S1 prices in India leaked

News

Vivo S1 prices in India leaked
Vivo Z1 Pro goes on open sale: Check details

News

Vivo Z1 Pro goes on open sale: Check details
Vivo Y90 launched in India for Rs 6,990: Check details

News

Vivo Y90 launched in India for Rs 6,990: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

Indian Air Force: A Cut Above फ्लाइट सिमुलेटर मोबाइल गेम Android और iOS पर लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 हो सकता है IP69 रेटिंग के साथ आने वाला पहला स्मार्टफोन

Lenovo Yoga S940 Premium Laptop भारत में 1 लाख से ऊपर की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy M20s स्मार्टफोन में होगी 5,830mAh की बैटरी

PUBG Mobile Lite ने लॉन्च के साथ मचाया धमाल

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with Snapdragon 855 SoC launched
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with Snapdragon 855 SoC launched
Vivo Z5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC goes official

News

Vivo Z5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC goes official
Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan revised: All you need to know

News

Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan revised: All you need to know
Lenovo Yoga S940 premium laptop launched in India

News

Lenovo Yoga S940 premium laptop launched in India
Samsung Galaxy A30s may launch with three cameras

News

Samsung Galaxy A30s may launch with three cameras