The Vivo Z5i smartphone has been launched in China. This handset falls under Vivo’s Z-series, and packs specifications similar to those of the Vivo U3. The newly launched Vivo Z5i features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, 6.53-inch display triple rear camera setup and a lot more. Read on to know more about Vivo Z5i’s features, price, availability, and other details.

Vivo Z5i: Features

The newly launched Vivo Z5i comes with three cameras at the back. The system includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The rear camera setup also consists of a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For capturing selfies, this Vivo phone packs a 16-megapixel shooter at the front with an f/2.0 aperture.

Watch: Vivo APEX First Look

It is yet another smartphone in the market that offers a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display. It has 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.30 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Vivo Z5i ships with Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.2 on top. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. Vivo is offering this device in 8GB of RAM + 128GB storage option.

The internal storage is also expandable up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card. In terms of connectivity, the Vivo Z5i includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a micro-USB port. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Apart from these, the Chinese company has also added a large 5,000mAh battery inside the Vivo Z5i. It offers support for 18W fast charging tech.

Vivo Z5i price

The newly launched Vivo Z5i comes with a price label of RMB 1,798 (approximately Rs. 18,300). This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. One can buy this Vivo device in Jade Blue and Onyx Black color options. The budget mobile phone is currently available in China via Vivo’s online store. There is no word yet on the global launch of the Vivo Z5i.