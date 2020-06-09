comscore Vivo Z5x (2020) with Snapdragon 712 SoC launched | BGR India
Vivo Z5x (2020) smartphone with Snapdragon 712 SoC launched in China

The Vivo Z5x (2020) smartphone has been launched in China. The device offers a 5,000mAh battery and a Snapdragon 712 SoC chipset.

  • Published: June 9, 2020 3:56 PM IST
Vivo-Z5x-2020

Vivo is expanding its Z-series with the launch of a new Vivo Z5x (2020) smartphone in China. The device is basically a rebadged version of the Vivo Z5x smartphone from the previous year. However, the new smartphone comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC instead. Apart from the new processor, there aren’t any significant changes to the Vivo Z5x (2020) smartphone. Also Read - Vivo Y50 India launch set for June 10: Full specifications, expected price

The new variant is simply the extension of the existing model and does not bring any other changes beyond its chipset configuration. The Vivo Z5x 2020 is already up for sale in China at RMB 1398 (around Rs 15,000) for the 6GB RAM base variant. The company is also offering the 8GB RAM model for RMB 1598 (Rs 17,000 approximately). It will be available in three color options of Phantom Black, Aurora, and Symphony. Also Read - Over 13,500 Vivo smartphones have same IMEI number, police files case

Vivo Z5x (2020) specifications and features

In terms of specifications, the device sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also runs on the old Android 9-based Funtouch 9 OS out-of-the-box. As mentioned, the smartphone draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 616 GPU. It also has a dedicated Memory card slot option to expand the storage further. Also Read - Vivo Z6 with 5G, Snapdragon 765G, 44W charger launched under Rs 25,000 in China

As for photography, the Vivo Z5x (2020) features a triple-camera setup at the back. That includes a 16-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also has 1080p video recording support with PDAF. On the front, the device further bears a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens for selfies and video calling.

The smartphone packs a 5000-mAh battery and 18W fast charging support. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options of the new Vivo device include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-frequency GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 9, 2020 3:56 PM IST

