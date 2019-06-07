comscore Vivo Z5x India launch soon: Specs, features, expected price | BGR India
  Vivo Z5x India launch expected soon; to offer triple cameras, 5,000mAh battery
Vivo is expected to launch the Vivo Z5x smartphone in India soon. The mid-range Vivo device packs a Snapdragon 710 SoC, massive battery, tall display and more.

  • Updated: June 7, 2019 5:06 PM IST
The Vivo Z5x recently made its debut in China. Now, the Chinese company is expected to launch the same device in India too. Vivo India has posted a few teasers on Twitter, which hints that Vivo Z5x might soon arrive in India. This smartphone falls under Vivo Z-series. Furthermore, one of the teasers shows pizza with ‘Z’ alphabet missing. The post also says that “Missing: The letter ‘Z’. Last seen with ‘Pizza Toppings’?” There are a few more teasers, which also says that Z is missing. All this suggests that the company will soon launch the Vivo Z5x smartphone in India.

Vivo Z5x price in India (expected)

As mentioned above, the Vivo Z5x was recently launched in China with a punch-hole display design. So, we can expect a similar type of pricing for the Indian market too. The Vivo Z5x is priced at RMB 1,398 (approximately Rs 14,400). For the same price, the company is selling the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant in the country. There is also 6GB RAM/64GB storage configuration, which is priced at RMB 1,498 (approximately Rs 15,400). The 6GB/128GB model cost RMB 1,698 (approximately Rs 17,400), while the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant will be available for RMB 1,998 (approximately Rs 20,500).

Vivo Z5x specifications, features

The Vivo Z5x smartphone comes in three colors in China, which includes Aurora, Extreme Night Black, and Phantom Black. The mid-range device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC. This chipset is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. Customers will also be able to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

The device runs Android 9 Pie operating system with FunTouch OS 9 on top. The smartphone features a big 6.53-inch screen along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution. As mentioned above, the handset comes with a punch-hole display design, which accommodates the selfie camera. Furthermore, cameras are one of the main highlights of the handset. Vivo has added three cameras at the back and a single on the front.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

The rear camera setup includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 sensor for depth sensing. On the front, the company has added a 16-megapixel selfie snapper with an f/2.0 aperture. Moreover, the handset is powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery under the hood. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. In terms of connectivity, the Vivo device includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and more.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 7, 2019 5:06 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 7, 2019 5:06 PM IST

