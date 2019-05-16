Vivo Z5x leak shows a punch hole display design and 5,000mAh battery

Vivo is pioneering the idea of truly bezel-less smartphone design with pop-up selfie camera. It was the first to the market with a such a design when it launched the NEX last year and since then, it has brought the design to mid-range segment as well with the launch of Vivo V15 and Vivo V15 Pro. Now, it seems the company might be preparing to embrace the punch hole display design as well. While the punch hole does not make for a true bezel-less design, it has been found to be much more acceptable than a design featuring a notch at the center top of the device.

Vivo‘s first smartphone with a punch hole design will debut as part of Z-series and the leaks originating from China point at the device being the new Vivo Z5x. The newly leaked image of the smartphone on China’s micro-blogging platform, Weibo, shows the device will feature a punch hole display at the front. The image also confirms that it will be backed by a large 5,000mAh battery. This will be the biggest battery pack ever offered on any Z-series smartphone launched in China.

At this moment, the leak on Weibo only points at the Vivo Z5x coming with a hole punch design and large battery. These is no other information available about the device just yet. However, it is expected to run Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie. The Vivo Z5x, like its predecessor, could also follow on the aggressive pricing strategy. The Vivo Z5x could follow Samsung Galaxy A60, which uses Snapdragon 675 mobile platform and sports a hole punch display, in terms of pricing.

The Galaxy A60 starts at RMB 1,999 in China and the upcoming Vivo Z5x could be priced in the same range. When it goes official, the Vivo Z5x will likely be a more premium device than the Z3x, which was launched in the Chinese market early this month. The Vivo Z3x is same as the Vivo Z1 but features a 16-megapixel camera at the front. It uses a polycarbonate back with glossy finish and features a 6.26-inch IPS display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 660 mobile platform coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

The Vivo Z5x could retain the same specifications as the Z3x and swap the Snapdragon 660 SoC for a Snapdragon 675 mobile processor. It might also feature the same dual rear camera setup of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel image sensors. Vivo is competing with Xiaomi and Huawei in its home market where the demand for new devices seems to be cooling off. With the new Z-series, Vivo will look at attracting new customers or those who use Honor devices with punch hole display.