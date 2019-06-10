comscore Vivo Z5x leaked photos show off triple rear cameras
  Vivo Z5x live photos leaked; reveals triple cameras, physical fingerprint scanner
Vivo Z5x live photos leaked; reveals triple cameras, physical fingerprint scanner

Vivo is gearing up to launch Z-series smartphones in India, and live photos of Z5x have surfaced online. The leaked photos show off triple rear cameras and a physical fingerprint scanner.

  Published: June 10, 2019 12:09 PM IST
vivo z5x leak

After recently launching the Vivo Z5x smartphone in China, the company is all set to debut the device in India soon. Vivo has been teasing the smartphone on social via Twitter. The new Z-series will be online exclusive to better compete with rivals like Realme and Xiaomi. Now, photos of the Vivo Z5x have surfaced online offering a glimpse at the design.

Sources close to BGR India have shared two photos showing off the back of the device. We can see that the smartphone comes with triple rear cameras, and a physical fingerprint scanner at the back. The three cameras are vertically aligned at the back. The setup includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 sensor for depth sensing.

Vivo Z5x specifications and features

The Vivo Z5x is the first smartphone from the company to come with an in-display selfie camera (hole punch design). The selfie camera resolution is 16-megapixels with support for AI beauty mode. Vivo Z5x flaunts a 6.53-inch FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with octa-c0re CPU. However, reports suggest that the India variant will be powered by the newer Snapdragon 712 SoC. For security, the smartphone will rely on fingerprint sensing and face unlock. To keep things ticking, the smartphone comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery. There is no word on whether or not it supports fast charging tech.

Vivo Z5x pricing

In China, the Vivo Z5x is priced at RMB 1,398 (approximately Rs 14,400) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. There are other variants with 6GB / 8GB RAM and 64GB / 128GB variants priced between RMB 1,498 (approximately Rs 15,400) and RMB 1,998 (approximately Rs 20,500). It remains to be seen how aggressive Vivo can go with the Indian pricing. Vivo hasn’t revealed any details related to the launch date or availability. However, we expect an official announcement soon.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 10, 2019 12:09 PM IST

