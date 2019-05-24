Vivo Z5x official press renders confirming a triple rear camera and different color variants

Official press renders for the Vivo Z5x have been spotted online right before the launch of the device confirming some key features. Taking a look at the renders, we can be sure that the Vivo Z5x will come with a triple camera set up along with a dedicated LED flash unit on the back in a vertical alignment towards the top left corner. The back side of the device will also sport a dedicated fingerprint scanner on the back in the top half and a “Vivo” branding in the lower half. Talking about the color and finish of the back, it looks like Vivo has opted for a gradient finish with a reflective glass finish.

Moving to the front of Vivo Z5x, we see a punch hole camera on the top left edge indicating that the company is moving away from the pop-up selfie camera for this device. These renders were posted by the official Vivo account on Chinese social media platform Weibo. According to the six renders that the company posted, now we know that the device will come with three different color options including two with gradient color combination and a third with plain black option.

Talking about the actual colors, the two gradient finish options include a Turquoise color that changes to Blue color under the name Aurora and the second finish that starts from Dark Grey color turning to Black towards the bottom of the device under the name Phantom Black with wave-like finish. As mentioned above, the third color variant comes with plain black color with glass finish under the name Black Night. These names were part of the caption of the post that included the six renders in question.

According to previous reports, the 5,000mAh battery touting smartphone is all set to launch today. The renders also revealed the button placement on the Vivo Z5x stating that we will find the power button and the volume rocker on the right side along with a USB port and the speaker grill on the bottom. We could also spot the third button on the left side of the device which is likely to be mapped to Jovi, the AI-powered digital assistant by Vivo.

Talking about the port on the bottom, we are not sure if it is a microUSB or Type-C port. We are also not sure if the device will come with a 3.5mm audio socket but it is likely that the company may opt for this in presence of a physical fingerprint scanner. A report by GizmoChina also indicated that the Vivo Z5x is likely to sport a 6.53-inch display with FHD+ resolution, a Snapdragon 710 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage while running on a 5,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging technology.