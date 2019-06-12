comscore Vivo Z1 Pro to be exclusively available on Flipkart | BGR India
  Vivo Z5x to launch as Vivo Z1 Pro in India; to be exclusively available via Flipkart
Vivo Z5x to launch as Vivo Z1 Pro in India; to be exclusively available via Flipkart

Vivo has partnered with Flipkart to retail the upcoming punch-hole display Vivo Z1 Pro smartphone. Apart from teasers, Vivo has additionally confirmed an 'AI Triple Rear Camera' for the upcoming Vivo Z1 Pro.

  Published: June 12, 2019 8:05 PM IST
Vivo has confirmed that it will launch a new smartphone Vivo Z1 Pro in India very soon. The company previously posted several teasers for a new Z series smartphone on social media channels, and it was anticipated that Vivo will bring its recently launched Vivo Z5x in India with the same name. But now it appears, Vivo will rebrand the Z5x to the Z1 Pro for the Indian market.

The Chinese company has partnered with Flipkart to retail the upcoming punch-hole display smartphone. Apart from teasers, Vivo has additionally confirmed an ‘AI Triple Rear Camera’ for the upcoming smartphone. In terms of pricing, we are expecting Vivo to launch the Z1 Pro around same price as the China variant Z5x. However, it is possible that Vivo might not bring the 4GB RAM variant to India, and we only get to see the 6GB and 8GB RAM variants for here.

Vivo Z1 Pro expected specifications

It will sport a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) punch-hole display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It’ll come powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The microSD support and a rear fingerprint sensor is also expected.

Upfront, in the punch-hole, it might feature a 16-megapixel in-display selfie shooter with an f/2.0 lens. Among other specifications, the new Z1 Pro could pack a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The connectivity options are likely to be standard Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and dual-4G VoLTE.

The company has already confirmed the presence of an ‘AI Triple Rear Camera’ for the upcoming Vivo Z1 Pro. The setup is likely to have a 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.78 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 2-megapixel depth camera with f/2.4 aperture, just like Vivo Z5x.

