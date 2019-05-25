Vivo Z5x with punch-hole display, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

The Vivo Z5x has been launched in China, which falls under Vivo Z-series. The mid-range smartphone offers a punch-hole display design, big display, massive 5,000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, triple rear camera setup and more. At the moment, there is no information on whether the Chinese company will be launching the same device in the Indian market too. The newly launched Vivo Z5x will go on sale next week on June 1 in the company’s home country.

Vivo Z5x price

The latest Vivo Z5x is priced at RMB 1,398 (approximately Rs 14,400). For the same price, the company will sell 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant in the country. There is also 6GB RAM/64GB storage configuration, which is priced at RMB 1,498 (approximately Rs 15,400). The 6GB/128GB model cost RMB 1,698 (approximately Rs 17,400), while the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant will be available for RMB 1,998 (approximately Rs 20,500). The device will be sold via Vivo e-store, Tmall.com and Suning.com.

Vivo Z5x specifications, features

Vivo is offering its latest mid-range Z5x smartphone in three colours, which includes Aurora, Extreme Night Black, and Phantom Black. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC. this chipset is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. Customers will also be able to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

The Vivo Z5x will ship with the latest Android 9 Pie operating system with FunTouch OS 9 on top. The device is equipped with a tall 6.53-inch screen along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution. As mentioned above, the handset comes with a punch-hole display design, which accommodates the selfie camera. Cameras are one of the main highlights of the handset. It offers three cameras at the back and a single on the front.

The back camera setup includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 sensor for depth sensing. The Chinese company has also added a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front with an f/2.0 aperture. The Vivo Z5x is backed by a big 5,000mAh battery. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone. In terms of connectivity, the dual Sim Vivo device includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and more.