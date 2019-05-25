comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo Z5x with punch-hole display, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications
News

Vivo Z5x with punch-hole display, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

News

The mid-range Vivo Z5x smartphone offers a punch-hole display design, big display, massive 5,000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, triple rear camera setup and more.

  • Published: May 25, 2019 12:55 PM IST
Vivo Z5x

The Vivo Z5x has been launched in China, which falls under Vivo Z-series. The mid-range smartphone offers a punch-hole display design, big display, massive 5,000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, triple rear camera setup and more. At the moment, there is no information on whether the Chinese company will be launching the same device in the Indian market too. The newly launched Vivo Z5x will go on sale next week on June 1 in the company’s home country.

Vivo Z5x price

The latest Vivo Z5x is priced at RMB 1,398 (approximately Rs 14,400). For the same price, the company will sell 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant in the country. There is also 6GB RAM/64GB storage configuration, which is priced at RMB 1,498 (approximately Rs 15,400). The 6GB/128GB model cost RMB 1,698 (approximately Rs 17,400), while the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant will be available for RMB 1,998 (approximately Rs 20,500). The device will be sold via Vivo e-store, Tmall.com and Suning.com.

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in May 2019

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in May 2019

Vivo Z5x specifications, features

Vivo is offering its latest mid-range Z5x smartphone in three colours, which includes Aurora, Extreme Night Black, and Phantom Black. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC. this chipset is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. Customers will also be able to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in May 2019

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in May 2019

The Vivo Z5x will ship with the latest Android 9 Pie operating system with FunTouch OS 9 on top. The device is equipped with a tall 6.53-inch screen along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution. As mentioned above, the handset comes with a punch-hole display design, which accommodates the selfie camera. Cameras are one of the main highlights of the handset. It offers three cameras at the back and a single on the front.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

The back camera setup includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 sensor for depth sensing. The Chinese company has also added a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front with an f/2.0 aperture. The Vivo Z5x is backed by a big 5,000mAh battery. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone. In terms of connectivity, the dual Sim Vivo device includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and more.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 25, 2019 12:55 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Vivo Z5x with 5,000mAh battery launched
News
Vivo Z5x with 5,000mAh battery launched
OnePlus phones to get new OxygenOS features

News

OnePlus phones to get new OxygenOS features

Xiaomi Redmi Go to get new storage variant

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go to get new storage variant

Redmi K20 Pro pricing leaks ahead of launch next week

News

Redmi K20 Pro pricing leaks ahead of launch next week

Asus Zenfone Max M2 FOTA update brings May security patch

News

Asus Zenfone Max M2 FOTA update brings May security patch

Most Popular

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review

LG 27GK750F-B Gaming Monitor Review

Infinix S4 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Hands-on and First Impressions

Fitbit Versa Lite Review

Vivo Z5x with 5,000mAh battery launched

OnePlus phones to get new OxygenOS features

Xiaomi Redmi Go to get new storage variant

Redmi K20 Pro pricing leaks ahead of launch next week

Asus Zenfone Max M2 FOTA update brings May security patch

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Z5x with 5,000mAh battery launched

News

Vivo Z5x with 5,000mAh battery launched
Realme 3 Pro will be available via offline stores

News

Realme 3 Pro will be available via offline stores
vivo V15 and V15 Pro: The perfect phones to reflect different personalities

vivo V15 and V15 Pro: The perfect phones to reflect different personalities
Vivo V15, Vivo Y17 price dropped in India

Deals

Vivo V15, Vivo Y17 price dropped in India
Vivo Z5x official press renders confirming a triple rear camera

News

Vivo Z5x official press renders confirming a triple rear camera

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi के सबसे सस्ते Smartphone Redmi Go का एक और नया वेरिएंट जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy A10e को जल्द करेगी लॉन्च, 8 हजार की रेंज में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Snapdragon 855 से लैस Xiaomi Redmi K20 दुनिया का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन होगा!

Vivo Z5x ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा और 5,000mAh Battery के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

28 मई को ऑफलाइन सेल के लिए आएगा Realme 3 Pro

News

Vivo Z5x with 5,000mAh battery launched
News
Vivo Z5x with 5,000mAh battery launched
OnePlus phones to get new OxygenOS features

News

OnePlus phones to get new OxygenOS features
Xiaomi Redmi Go to get new storage variant

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go to get new storage variant
Redmi K20 Pro pricing leaks ahead of launch next week

News

Redmi K20 Pro pricing leaks ahead of launch next week
Asus Zenfone Max M2 FOTA update brings May security patch

News

Asus Zenfone Max M2 FOTA update brings May security patch