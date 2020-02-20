Vivo Z6 5G smartphone will go official in China on February 29. Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed some of the key specifications, features, and design of the phone. The Vivo Z6 5G will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, quad rear cameras and more. As per the image shared by Vivo, the handset will feature a trending punch-hole design.

There will also be a fingerprint scanner, but at the back of the Vivo Z6 5G. It is likely to offer a big LCD display with full HD+ resolution. Vivo has confirmed that its new 5G phone will offer a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W ultra-fast flash charge via USB Type-C. It will come in Blue, Aurora Black, and Silver color options. The 5G phone is expected to be available in several RAM and storage variants.

As mentioned above, the device will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC. It will offer support for liquid-cooling for heat dissipation, and dual-mode 5G. As per the company, the Vivo Z6 5G will go on pre-sale starting February 29. Notably, the reservation page of the Z6 5G is already live and the price of the phone will reportedly be revealed on February 28. The rest of the details are expected to come out in the coming details.

If reports are to believed, the Vivo Z6 will be the cheapest 5G phone in the market. In December 2019, Xiaomi launched its Redmi K30 5G phone in China. This Redmi phone comes with a starting price of RMB 1,999 in the country, which is around Rs 20,395 in India. The mentioned price is for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage version of the Redmi K30. At the moment, it is unknown whether the device will be launched in India or other markets.