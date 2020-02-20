comscore Vivo Z6 5G to launch with Snapdragon 765G on February 29 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo Z6 5G launch set for February 29: Check design and confirmed specifications
News

Vivo Z6 5G launch set for February 29: Check design and confirmed specifications

News

The Vivo Z6 5G will launch with a 5,000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, and quad rear cameras on February 29 in China.

  • Published: February 20, 2020 2:05 PM IST
Vivo Z6 5G

Vivo Z6 5G smartphone will go official in China on February 29. Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed some of the key specifications, features, and design of the phone. The Vivo Z6 5G will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, quad rear cameras and more. As per the image shared by Vivo, the handset will feature a trending punch-hole design.

Related Stories


There will also be a fingerprint scanner, but at the back of the Vivo Z6 5G. It is likely to offer a big LCD display with full HD+ resolution. Vivo has confirmed that its new 5G phone will offer a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W ultra-fast flash charge via USB Type-C. It will come in Blue, Aurora Black, and Silver color options. The 5G phone is expected to be available in several RAM and storage variants.

Watch: Vivo V17 Review

As mentioned above, the device will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC. It will offer support for liquid-cooling for heat dissipation, and dual-mode 5G. As per the company, the Vivo Z6 5G will go on pre-sale starting February 29. Notably, the reservation page of the Z6 5G is already live and the price of the phone will reportedly be revealed on February 28. The rest of the details are expected to come out in the coming details.

If reports are to believed, the Vivo Z6 will be the cheapest 5G phone in the market. In December 2019, Xiaomi launched its Redmi K30 5G phone in China. This Redmi phone comes with a starting price of RMB 1,999 in the country, which is around Rs 20,395 in India. The mentioned price is for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage version of the Redmi K30. At the moment, it is unknown whether the device will be launched in India or other markets.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 20, 2020 2:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Lenovo HD116 wireless headphones with EQ technology launched in India
News
Lenovo HD116 wireless headphones with EQ technology launched in India
Snapchat introduces AR lenses that turn floor into lava

News

Snapchat introduces AR lenses that turn floor into lava

Vivo Z6 5G launch set for February 29: Check design and confirmed specifications

News

Vivo Z6 5G launch set for February 29: Check design and confirmed specifications

After the 'Blue Whale Challenge' comes another dangerous Skull Breaker Challenge

News

After the 'Blue Whale Challenge' comes another dangerous Skull Breaker Challenge

Adidas SL 20 launched with 3D-printed midsoles

News

Adidas SL 20 launched with 3D-printed midsoles

Most Popular

Honor MagicWatch 2 Review

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

Lenovo HD116 wireless headphones with EQ technology launched in India

Snapchat introduces AR lenses that turn floor into lava

Vivo Z6 5G launch set for February 29: Check design and confirmed specifications

After the 'Blue Whale Challenge' comes another dangerous Skull Breaker Challenge

Adidas SL 20 launched with 3D-printed midsoles

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Z6 5G launch set for February 29: Check design and confirmed specifications

News

Vivo Z6 5G launch set for February 29: Check design and confirmed specifications
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2020 patent reveals two screens

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2020 patent reveals two screens
LG V60 ThinQ 5G with Android 10 spotted on Geekbench

News

LG V60 ThinQ 5G with Android 10 spotted on Geekbench
Realme X50 Pro to launch with 32-megapixel dual ultrawide selfie camera

News

Realme X50 Pro to launch with 32-megapixel dual ultrawide selfie camera
Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem launched: All you need to know

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem launched: All you need to know

हिंदी समाचार

HiFuture FlyBuds ट्रू वायरलैस ईयरबड्स भारत में 2,499 रुपये में लॉन्च, 19 घंटे का है बैटरी बैकअप

Realme X50 Pro 5G की कीमत को लेकर हुआ खुलासा, जानिए कितने रुपये का होगा पहला 5जी स्मार्टफोन

अब फ्लाइट में भी मिलेगा इंटरनेट, टाटा की इस कंपनी ने भारत में शुरू की सेवा

Mi Electric Toothbrush हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए इसकी कीमत और बेहतरीन फीचर

स्पॉट हुआ Nubia Red Magic 5G का 8 जीबी रैम और 12 जीबी रैम वेरिएंट

News

Lenovo HD116 wireless headphones with EQ technology launched in India
News
Lenovo HD116 wireless headphones with EQ technology launched in India
Snapchat introduces AR lenses that turn floor into lava

News

Snapchat introduces AR lenses that turn floor into lava
Vivo Z6 5G launch set for February 29: Check design and confirmed specifications

News

Vivo Z6 5G launch set for February 29: Check design and confirmed specifications
After the 'Blue Whale Challenge' comes another dangerous Skull Breaker Challenge

News

After the 'Blue Whale Challenge' comes another dangerous Skull Breaker Challenge
Adidas SL 20 launched with 3D-printed midsoles

News

Adidas SL 20 launched with 3D-printed midsoles