Vivo Z6 5G to launch on February 29 in China

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo is getting ready for a new launch in its home country. The device will be the successor of the Vivo Z5 and will be called the Vivo Z6 5G. The company recently teased the upcoming launch of the phone on Chinese social media site Weibo. The device will see a launch towards the end of this month.

According to the teasers, the Vivo Z6 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset. There is, however, no information on the RAM and memory options of the device. There is also no information on the screen size or the display panel and resolution.

What we do know is that the phone will have a fingerprint scanner on the back. The front of the phone will have a single selfie camera in the top left corner. The Vivo Z6 5G is also set to feature a big 5,000mAh battery and will come with 44W fast charging. The combination of the big battery and the fast charging should be able to give users great battery life.

Another unique feature of the device is the presence of a liquid-cooled heat dissipation mechanism. That is all the information we have on the specifications of the phone yet. With the launch just around the corner, more updates will likely surface soon.

Vivo Z6 5G: Expected price and availability

With a chipset like the Snapdragon 765, The Vivo Z6 5G will be competitively priced to compete with phones like the Realme X50 5G and the Redmi K30 5G. The device will feature 5G support. However, if the same phone is launched in India, the phone may or may not support 5G as 5G networks in the country are still a long way from going mainstream. We expect the Vivo Z6 5G will be priced around Rs 30,000. It is expected that the company will start the pre-booking of the phone in China along with the launch.