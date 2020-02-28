Vivo Z6 with 5G, Snapdragon 765G launched under Rs 25,000 in China

The Vivo Z6 smartphone has been launched with 5G support in China. The latest 5G phone from Vivo is priced under Rs 25,000 price segment. The Vivo Z6 5G comes with a starting price of RMB 2,298, which is around Rs 23,570 in India. The mid-range smartphone is the first one to pack a Snapdragon 765G SoC. The Vivo Z6 also features a 6.57-inch punch-hole display, 5,000mAh battery and supports 44W charging too. Read on to know more about it.

Vivo Z6 features, specifications

The Vivo Z6 flaunts a punch-hole display design, and at the back, one will notice four cameras. The 5G phone ships with a 6.57-inch IPS LCD display with full HD+ resolution, and 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a 90.74 percent screen-to-body ratio. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.48 aperture. At the back of the phone, there is a 48-megapixel main shooter with f/1.79 aperture and 6P lens.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Galaxy S10 Lite

This camera setup is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The quad cameras also support features like Super Night Scene 2.0, Hyper HDR, video stabilization, 4K video shooting and more. The Vivo Z6 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor, which brings support for dual-mode 5G connectivity.

Vivo has launched its 5G phone with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. The company has given an option to expand the internal storage of the device using a microSD card slot. As for the battery, the handset sports a 5,000mAh unit. The phone comes with support for 44W SuperFlash Charge technology and Vivo claims it can top up the phone up to 70 percent in 35 minutes. The brand says the charger can fully charge the device from 0 to 100 percent in 65 minutes.

The device comes with PC grade liquid cooling tech, and the Vivo Z6 5G runs Android 10 OS along with FunTouch OS 10. Connectivity options of the phone include dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Wi-Fi. It features a rear-facing fingerprint reader, and face unlock too.

As for the pricing, the Vivo Z6 5G with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at RMB 2,298 (approx Rs 23,570). The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost RMB 2,598 (approx Rs 26,650). Lastly, the handset will be available in Ice Age, Interstellar Silver, and Aurora Black color options. At the moment, it is unknown whether the device will make its debut outside of China.